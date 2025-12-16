Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,933 in the last 365 days.

Quadbridge Supports Local Food Banks Across North America Through Holiday Donations

Visiting Food Banks Across North America

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge is proud to continue its annual tradition of supporting communities across North America through charitable donations to local food banks on behalf of its employees and clients. These contributions reflect the company’s appreciation for the partnerships that make it possible to build tomorrow’s solutions together.

Quadbridge’s holiday giving initiative reinforces its broader focus on community impact. As demand for food assistance continues to rise, the company aims to support organizations that are making a difference.

“This time of year is a meaningful reminder of the importance of community,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “Our team is passionate about this initiative and takes pride in supporting the organizations that help families every day.”

These holiday donations are part of Quadbridge’s year-round commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. Throughout the year, the company supports initiatives that promote learning, leadership, and lasting impact – from scholarship programs and student engagement to the sponsorship of professional development for IT leaders. Together, these efforts reinforce Quadbridge’s long-term commitment to community and shared progress.


About Quadbridge
Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a top-tier North American IT solutions provider, trusted by mid-market businesses across industries to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow’s solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.com.

Melanie Magier
Quadbridge
+1 226-243-7941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Quadbridge Supports Local Food Banks Across North America Through Holiday Donations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.