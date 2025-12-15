Lately Launches in Los Angeles, Offering Last-Minute and Discounted Beauty Appointments

Lately Logo

A new platform helping Los Angeles salons fill open time slots while giving clients flexible booking options

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lately, the new last-minute booking platform that offers discounted access to salons, spas, and wellness spaces, announced its official launch in Los Angeles. Designed for busy people who want wellness on their schedule at an affordable price, Lately connects users to real-time discounted appointments. We believe Lately is solving a real problem: making self-care as easy and accessible as ordering delivery on DoorDash...because sometimes you really need that facial or mani today.

Built around the belief that people don’t need to be perfect to take care of themselves, Lately makes wellness easier, more spontaneous, and more affordable. Whether booking a same-day facial, squeezing in a haircut before a big event, or finding a massage after a long week, Lately helps users connect with real-time discounted appointments at trusted local businesses.

“As a TV producer, I lived with unpredictable schedules and last-minute changes, and yet, I couldn’t book a facial or massage without planning weeks ahead or paying full price,” said Jaclyn Roth, Founder of Lately. “So I built the platform I wished existed, to help people grab same-day self-care at a discount. Because self-care shouldn’t be another stressful plan; it should just happen. You know, like fixing that ‘your roots are showing’ moment before a big meeting.”

By making high-quality salons, spas, and wellness providers available at a discount, Lately turns empty appointment slots into opportunities for self-care that are realistic, accessible, and inclusive. The platform has already partnered with top Los Angeles salons and spas, including RA_ Hair House, Rejuvify Med Spa and Dalí Beauty Bar, with offerings spanning hair styling, facials, massages, manicures and even pet grooming.

With wellness often portrayed as complicated or exclusive, Lately aims to reset the narrative: wellness doesn’t have to be perfect or planned weeks ahead; it can be spontaneous, messy, and still meaningful. Book your time today at lately.la.

Founded in 2025 and based in Los Angeles, Lately is the last-minute, discounted self-care marketplace that makes wellness realistic, affordable, and spontaneous. From facials to massages to pet grooming, Lately connects users with real-time availability at trusted local salons, spas, and wellness providers. Because wellness isn’t always serene or scheduled and that’s exactly the point, Lately turns last-minute openings into opportunities for anyone to take care of themselves, without the stress or the luxury price tag.

