Wayne Dalton to Discontinue Original TorqueMaster® Springs; Express Garage Doors Expands Inventory to Support Homeowners

Wayne Dalton plans to discontinue original TorqueMaster springs. Express Garage Doors expands inventory to support homeowners with direct-fit replacements.

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Dalton, a long-established manufacturer of residential garage door systems, has announced plans to discontinue its original-style TorqueMaster® garage door springs. In response, Express Garage Doors has expanded its inventory of original TorqueMaster springs to continue supporting homeowners and technicians who prefer direct-fit replacements for existing Wayne Dalton door systems.

TorqueMaster springs are a proprietary enclosed spring system installed on millions of Wayne Dalton garage doors over the past two decades. The system was designed to provide a contained spring solution with simplified installation and reduced exposure to moving parts. While newer replacement systems and conversion options are available, many homeowners choose to retain original-style TorqueMaster springs to maintain factory compatibility and avoid modifying their garage door setup.

“As original TorqueMaster springs begin to phase out, availability has become an increasing concern for homeowners who want to keep their existing doors operating as designed,” said a representative from Express Garage Doors. “By expanding our inventory while original components are still available through distribution channels, we’re helping customers avoid unnecessary conversions or unexpected price increases.”

Express Garage Doors specializes in TorqueMaster spring identification, sizing, and fulfillment. The company offers original-style TorqueMaster springs matched by door height and door weight, helping ensure proper balance and safe operation. To support accurate ordering, Express Garage Doors provides educational resources that guide customers through measuring their garage door and identifying the correct spring configuration.

The company confirmed that original TorqueMaster springs will continue to be offered at current pricing while inventory remains available. As manufacturing and distribution of original-style springs wind down, long-term availability may become more limited depending on remaining supply across the market.

Homeowners with Wayne Dalton garage doors using TorqueMaster systems are encouraged to confirm their spring type and specifications in advance, particularly if their door shows signs of spring wear such as increased noise, uneven lifting, or difficulty opening. Replacing worn springs before failure can help prevent additional strain on garage door components.

Additional information regarding TorqueMaster spring compatibility, sizing, and current availability is available directly through Express Garage Doors.

