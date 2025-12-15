SCALI RASMUSSEN’S RYAN EVANS NAMED LEADER THRIVING IN HIS 40s BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Ryan Evans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Principal Ryan Evans is named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “2026 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s,” highlighted in a special feature. This annual distinction recognizes standout professionals across the Los Angeles region who are in their 40s and continue to excel in their careers while making meaningful contributions to their communities.“We are incredibly proud to see Ryan’s talent and leadership recognized with this honor,” says Scali Rasmussen Co-Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. “It reflects his exceptional judgment, strategic mindset and unwavering commitment to delivering results for our clients and our firm.”Evans “combines sharp legal insight with a pragmatic, business-minded approach to complex litigation,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal. “He represents employers and companies across California in matters involving employment disputes, contract claims, and other commercial conflicts, consistently achieving favorable results in state and federal courts as well as in arbitration and mediation.”In addition to his litigation work, Evans advises clients on proactive risk management and compliance strategies. Recently, he was recognized as a “2025 Leader of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

