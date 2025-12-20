Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate to Step Back as True + Luscious CEO

Franziska von Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of True + Luscious.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henderson, NV — December 15, 2025 — True + Luscious today announced an interim management update regarding its Chief Executive Officer, Franziska von Fischer, who will temporarily step back from day-to-day operations to focus on the mayoral race for the City of Los Angeles.Von Fischer will remain CEO of True + Luscious and transition from daily operations to a strategic advisory role, providing high-level guidance and oversight during this period. The company has appointed Joel DeBellefeuille as Interim CEO. DeBellefeuille previously oversaw company operations and will lead day-to-day management to ensure continuity across all business functions. “I’m stepping back from daily operations at True + Luscious to focus on my campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles,” said von Fischer. “The company is supported by a strong leadership team and will continue moving forward without interruption.”True + Luscious is a clean, non-toxic beauty brand built on the belief that performance and safety can coexist. The company emphasizes ingredient transparency, responsible sourcing, and consumer safety, delivering high-performance formulations designed to meet modern beauty standards without compromise. The brand has been featured in publications including Forbes and Allure and has earned low Environmental Working Group (EWG) hazard ratings for select formulations.True + Luscious, which has been regularly featured on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), will continue its planned initiatives, including product development, brand partnerships, and customer engagement. The company remains committed to its long-term growth strategy and operational stability.

