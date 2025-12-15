The Titlespace YeahBaby helps Vietnamese children sail towards brighter futures during the 2025 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Children in Dien Bien Province supported through Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation programs. The Titlespace Yeah Baby crew in action Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation delivering emergency support to children and families in Vietnam.

Raising $20,000 through a blue-water sailing campaign to support safe shelter, education, and long-term care for street children and youth in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Boxing Day, as families across Australia and the world gather around their TVs to watch the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2025, the social workers of Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation will be scanning city streets across Vietnam looking for homeless children in need of urgent assistance. Thanks to the Homeward Bound Campaign, as they bring children sleeping rough on the streets to safety they’ll have the support of the entire sailing community pushing them forward.

The Homeward Bound campaign has been launched by conveyancing law firm Titlespace and aims to raise $20,000 to help street children transform their lives with the all-around care of Blue Dragon. Titlespace, who work to help home owners in Australia get into new homes, will provide a week’s worth of accommodation for street children for each mile their sponsored boat glides through the waves while campaigning to raise funds to provide them additional comprehensive support. In this way, the Titlespace Yeah Baby, helmed by veteran sailors Louis and Mark Ryckmans, will cut through the waves not only to make it to Hobart in record time, but also to keep children in Vietnam safe from exploitation and harm.

"We're truly grateful to Titlespace for using their involvement in the Sydney to Hobart to shed light on the struggles of the vulnerable children and youth Blue Dragon Children's Foundation assists here in Vietnam", said Michael Brosowski AM, founder of the Vietnam-based Australian charity.

"Titlespace's Homeward Bound campaign provides an opportunity to make an immeasurable impact for children who’ve had a tough start in life. Many of the kids Blue Dragon meets on the streets have left school to travel alone to the city in hopes of finding work to help their families overcome hardship. The funds raised will provide them a safe place to sleep and protect them from the severe dangers homeless children face on the street. Safe shelter is the first, crucial step for children to build bright futures," Brosowski added.

Whatever it takes

For over 20 years, Blue Dragon has been assisting vulnerable children and communities at risk of exploitation and human trafficking across Vietnam. As part of Blue Dragon’s work to stamp out modern slavery for good, their team of social workers are out on the city streets day and night, assisting children who sleep under bridges and on the benches of dark city parks.

“When we meet a homeless child, our first priority is bringing them to safety. Once they’re safe, we work to reunite them with their families, and the long journey to turn their lives around and keep them safe in the long run begins,” Brosowski says.

Blue Dragon’s work with children at risk of harm is all encompassing, with the philosophy behind it being to do “whatever it takes” to help them overcome their struggles.

In practical terms, this translates into working with both children and their families to provide assistance that’s “completely tailored to their specific needs,” he adds. Blue Dragon often provides each child multiple forms of support, including assistance to return to or stay in education, psychological support, house building, as well as helping families start small businesses so they can generate enough income to not have to engage in risky migration.

All the funds raised through the Homeward Bound Campaign, as the yachts race towards the finish line, will contribute to this important work helping children access the opportunities every child deserves so they can thrive.

“Titlespace exists to guide people into their new homes. Being part of this race lets us extend that idea to children who don't have that safety right now,” said Titlespace executive director Daniella Muzitano, as she encouraged race supporters to contribute to the fundraiser.



ABOUT BLUE DRAGON CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Founded in 2004, Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation rescues children from homelessness and exploitation and provides them with everything they need to thrive and build bright futures. The Australian organisation based in Vietnam is on a mission to end human trafficking. To achieve this goal, they tackle it on all fronts. In addition to rescuing children and young people from homelessness and slavery, Blue Dragon applies a broad range of strategies to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people, including providing street children with safe accommodation and holistic care, keeping children in school and working with entire communities to raise their living standards and build their resilience to exploitation and exclusion.

To date, Blue Dragon has:

● Rescued 1,938 people from trafficking

● Represented 371 people in court cases

● Sent 7,666 kids back to school & training

● Provided shelter to 2,074 girls & boys

● Placed 630 teens in jobs

● Served 699,601 meals

● Built 322 homes for families

● Reunited 903 runaways with their families

● Obtained legal papers for 13,605 people

● Played 3,774 games of soccer!



ABOUT TITLESPACE CONVEYANCING

Titlespace Conveyancing is a digital-first, client-first conveyancing law firm serving Australians across NSW, VIC, ACT, SA and QLD. Known for its fast, transparent approach to property settlements, Titlespace combines legal precision with a focus on making the home-buying and selling experience as clear and human as possible. Through its #WeGiveBack initiative, Titlespace supports both local and global projects that reflect the deeper meaning of home.

