IIT Selected as a Clinical Trial Site for ataiBeckley’s DMT Study for Treatment-Resistant Depression

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), one of the Midwest’s leading centers for psychedelic medicine and clinical research, today announced its selection as a clinical trial site for ataiBeckley’s VLS-01-203 study, evaluating VLS-01, a novel buccal film formulation of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), for the treatment of Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

The VLS-01-203 trial is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of this innovative formulation, which aims to deliver a rapid-acting psychedelic medicine in a more controlled and scalable manner. The study represents an important step forward in advancing next-generation treatments for individuals who have not responded to existing antidepressant therapies.

“We are proud to partner with ataiBeckley on this important study,” said Manoj Doss, DO, CEO and Founder of the Institute for Integrative Therapies. “Our selection reflects the depth of experience we’ve built in psychedelic medicine and clinical research. IIT was created to serve as a regional hub for rigorous, evidence-based psychedelic medicine, and this trial further establishes Minnesota as a meaningful contributor to the national research landscape.”

Ranji Varghese, MD, Chief Medical Officer of IIT, emphasized the clinical importance of the work: “Treatment-resistant depression remains one of the most difficult conditions to treat in psychiatry. The VLS-01-203 trial allows us to evaluate a novel DMT-based approach with the potential for rapid therapeutic effects, while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and scientific rigor. We’re honored to help advance this research.”

Founded in 2020, the Institute for Integrative Therapies has emerged as one of the Midwest’s premier centers for psychedelic medicine, integrating clinical care, education, and research. Under the leadership of Drs. Doss and Varghese—recognized as Minnesota’s leading experts in psychedelic medicine—IIT has become a trusted research partner for biotechnology companies advancing novel treatments for mental health disorders.

About the Institute for Integrative Therapies

The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a pioneering clinic and research center dedicated to advancing psychedelic medicine. IIT combines clinical excellence with rigorous research to expand access to innovative, evidence-based treatments for mental health conditions while helping shape the future of the field.

About ataiBeckley

ataiBeckley is a merger between atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech focused on developing next-generation psychedelic medicines for patients with significant unmet mental health needs. Through innovative formulations and rigorous clinical development, ataiBeckley aims to transform the treatment of conditions such as depression and anxiety.

