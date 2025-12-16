HMP Global Launches EMS World LIVE | Austin, a New Spring Meeting for EMS Professionals

EMS World LIVE | Austin gives providers an additional way to experience the high-quality education and professional community that defines EMS World Expo, delivered in a fast-paced, accessible spring format.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From advanced life support and basic life support professionals to EMS physicians, chiefs, and system leaders, prehospital teams across the country are managing more complex patients, evolving standards of care, and increasing operational pressures. To meet the growing need for timely, focused education that supports the EMS workforce, HMP Global is launching EMS World LIVE | Austin, in partnership with FlightBridgeED’s FAST26 event, May 27-29, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Why EMS World LIVE | Austin

EMS World LIVE | Austin extends the premier educational program built by EMS World Expo, which this year convened more than 7,000 emergency medical services professionals and industry supporters from over 50 countries for more than 200 educational sessions. EMS World LIVE | Austin gives providers an additional way to experience the high-quality education and professional community that defines EMS World Expo, delivered in a fast-paced, accessible spring format.

What Is EMS World LIVE | Austin

EMS World LIVE | Austin is a three-day educational conference designed for EMS professionals seeking training that fits into busy schedules. The 2026 program will feature more than 50 sessions organized across focused tracks, including:

• Clinical practice - evidence-based care, patient assessment, airway management, and pharmacology updates

• Operations and leadership - EMS system improvement, team management, safety, and leadership development

• Education and training - instructional design, simulation, and field education best practices

• Wellness and resilience - strategies to support mental health, provider wellness, and workforce retention

Each session is designed in a 30-minute format that supports efficient learning and clear take home points for EMS providers working in various systems and communities.

The event will also feature a full day of preconference workshops, including a workshop on pediatric resuscitation in prehospital care and the EMS Leadership Academy.

Key Benefits for ALS and BLS Professionals

EMS World LIVE | Austin is structured to help EMS professionals gain tangible value in a short time frame through:

• Access to trusted, peer-led education developed by leading experts in EMS and emergency care.

• Exposure to innovative tools and strategies that improve performance in clinical and operational settings.

• Opportunities to connect with peers, industry innovators, and associations shaping the future of EMS.

• An exhibit hall full of innovative products and equipment specifically focused on the EMS environment.

• Expanded collaboration and cross training through co-located programming with FlightBridgeED FAST26.

From the Experts

Under the medical direction of Michael Dailey, MD, Chief of Prehospital and Operational Medicine at Albany Medical Center, EMS World LIVE | Austin will emphasize evidence-based content and relevance across every track. Dr. Dailey’s leadership ensures that the curriculum reflects current standards of care and supports high value, real world education for ALS and BLS providers who are managing critical decisions in the field.

“EMS professionals are managing more complex patients, tighter resources, and higher expectations than ever before,” said Josh Hartman, SVP, CardioVascular / Emergency and Mobile Medicine, HMP Global. “We created EMS World LIVE | Austin to give EMS professionals a concentrated learning experience that respects their time, delivers practical solutions, and ultimately supports better outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Event Details

• Event: EMS World LIVE | Austin

• Dates: May 27 to 29, 2026

• Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Austin, Texas

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



