Ekin Smart City Technology Announces $25M U.S. Expansion, Transition to U.S.-Based Manufacturing

Ekin Smart City Technology executives Alex Hamlin (L), Akif Ekin (C), and Malik Ekin (R).

Ekin will expand its U.S. offices in Miami and Atlanta, with plans to hire more than 100 U.S. employees in 2026.

Ekin’s cutting edge technology opens the door to a level of insight we’ve never had from our patrol units.” — Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ekin Smart City Technology today announced a major strategic expansion into the United States, beginning with a $25 million investment in 2026 to establish full-scale U.S. operations. The investment will support hiring, infrastructure development, localized product engineering, manufacturing, and long-term regional growth driven by increasing demand from public safety and municipal agencies.

As part of this initiative, Ekin plans to hire more than 100 U.S.-based employees in 2026 and transition distribution, assembly, and manufacturing into the United States, reinforcing Ekin’s long-term commitment to the U.S. market. Ekin will expand on its current offices in Miami and Atlanta, with additional plans to enter Southern California and New York City by late 2026.

To lead the expansion, Ekin has appointed Alex Hamlin as President of Ekin Public Safety USA, overseeing U.S. strategy, operations, partnerships, and market execution. Ekin has also appointed Jared Kosina as Director of Product Management and Customer Success for the United States, a role fully dedicated to supporting U.S. agencies and ensuring successful deployments, product alignment, and long-term operational performance.

“The U.S. public safety and smart city landscape is highly fragmented,” said Hamlin. “Agencies are forced to manage multiple disconnected systems that don’t communicate or scale. Ekin solves that. With nearly three decades of real-world deployments across more than 50 countries, we’re bringing integrated, proven solutions designed to make operations more efficient and communities safer.”

Ekin’s technology is already being deployed in multiple U.S. jurisdictions, including the City of Coral Gables, FL and the City of Miami Police Department. The company’s solutions are also being piloted and deployed with more than two dozen additional public safety and municipal agencies nationwide.

“Ekin’s cutting edge technology opens the door to a level of insight we’ve never had from our patrol units,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales and his team. “Turning everyday activity into usable, real-time intelligence has the potential to transform how we protect our community. We are excited to test this platform and see how it can elevate our service to the public.”

Retired police chief and Senior Public Safety Advisor Don DeLucca said Ekin’s entry comes at the right moment for the industry.

“We’ve seen a lot of technology in this space, but what Ekin is bringing to market truly stands apart,” said DeLucca. “They’re not a startup, they’re already trusted globally, and their commitment to investing locally in U.S. operations, service, and support is exactly what agencies have been asking for.”

A key public safety product tied to this expansion is the Ekin Patrol G2, a multifunction, AI-enabled smart lightbar system for patrol cars that’s designed to consolidate public-sector workflows, including law enforcement, traffic management, parking enforcement, code compliance, public works, and municipal analytics. The platform reflects Ekin’s broader strategy of unifying critical smart city and public safety functions into a single, modular ecosystem.

“We’ve supported U.S. agencies for years through partners, but now we are establishing a direct footprint in public safety. This investment is just the beginning,” said Founder and CEO Akif Ekin. “We’re listening to the market, aligning our solutions to U.S. operational needs, and building the infrastructure required to support agencies for decades.”

“This move positions Ekin for long-term category leadership in the U.S. public safety and smart city sector,” said Malik Ekin, Chief Strategy Officer of Ekin. “We’re aligning capital, talent, manufacturing, and product strategy into one coordinated expansion designed to support agencies for decades, not just the next contract cycle.”

About Ekin Smart City Technology

Ekin Smart City Technology is a global technology company with three decades of experience specializing in AI-powered smart city and public safety solutions. With a mission to make cities safer, smarter, and more sustainable, Ekin develops innovative mobile and fixed systems that enable governments, law enforcement agencies, and municipalities to manage urban life more efficiently. From traffic enforcement and parking management to real-time surveillance and centralized command platforms, Ekin’s end-to-end solutions transform data into actionable insights, generating over $100 million in annual revenue. Recognized for its innovative design and NDAA compliance, with over 40 awards and 35 patents, Ekin is pioneering the future of AI-driven urban safety and mobility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.