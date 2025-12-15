New Director Appointed to NYS Canal Corporation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority has hired Benjamin R. Walsh as the next Director of the New York State Canal Corporation. Walsh has served as the Mayor of Syracuse since 2018 and moves to the Canal Corporation with a record of practical leadership, inclusive economic development, and successful government innovation.

"Ben Walsh delivered real results for Syracuse, from revitalizing neighborhoods to preparing workers for the jobs of the future,” Governor Hochul said. “His experience driving collaboration and transformative growth will be an asset as we move into the historic canal system’s third century and will benefit the Canal Corporation, canal communities, and New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

As Mayor of Syracuse, Walsh has overseen a resurgence in the city since taking office in 2018. He launched Syracuse Surge, making the city New York’s “Flagship Smart City,” expanded affordable housing through the Resurgent Neighborhoods Initiative, and created Syracuse Build to prepare residents for careers tied to the I-81 reconstruction. He also guided the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully coordinated the allocation of $123 million in federal relief funds.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “I am pleased to welcome Ben Walsh to the Canal Corporation as we chart the next century for the organization. His experience guiding transformative projects in Syracuse demonstrates a pragmatic approach to economic development, stakeholder collaboration, and long-term sustainability. As we continue to revitalize the Canals to drive recreation, tourism, and economic growth, Mayor Walsh’s vision and expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that this historic system remains a source of pride for New York State.”

An outdoor enthusiast and lifelong New Yorker, Walsh holds an MPA from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and is a graduate of Ithaca College. Before becoming mayor, Walsh played key roles in the creation of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank and the redevelopment of the historic Hotel Syracuse, earning a reputation as a pragmatic leader who brings stakeholders together to achieve meaningful results. As mayor, he has worked closely with New York State to advance transformative projects, including leading the City's efforts on the over $2 billion I-81 Community Grid and partnering with the state on the redevelopment of the former Syracuse Developmental Center site, where state-funded demolition and remediation are paving the way for market-rate, workforce, and affordable housing.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “New York State’s canal system is a jewel, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact the people of the New York State Canal Corporation have made on the economy, recreation and environment in communities across Upstate New York. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYPA President and CEO Justin Driscoll for asking me to join the Canal Corporation team and build on the history, progress and potential of the canal system.”

Walsh succeeds outgoing Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton, who will retire at the end of December. Stratton was appointed to the position in April 2011 and guided the organization through several important milestones, culminating in the recent commemoration of the Erie Canal’s bicentennial.

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “Ben Walsh is a proven municipal chief executive and independent thinker to steer New York’s 200-year-old Canal system into its next century of service. Mayor Walsh will bring the proud legacy of public service and an accomplished record of leading a major upstate city on the Erie Canal to ensure New York’s iconic waterway will continue to fuel the growth and sustainability of more than 200 canal communities along its shores.”

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the New York State Canal Corporation

New York’s Canal system includes four historic canals: the Erie, Champlain, Oswego, and Cayuga – Seneca. Spanning 524 miles, the waterway links the Hudson River with the Great Lakes, the Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain. The canals connect hundreds of unique communities through a network of waterways, trails, and parks that serve residents and visitors alike. The New York State Canal Corporation is a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority. Like Canals on Facebook at NYS Canal Corporation and follow Canals on Twitter at @NYSCanalCorp.