Elyan Partners Appoints Ty Schlobohm as Head of North America Origination to Accelerate its US Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elyan Partners SAS, the independent investment advisory team and member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity partnership, today announced the appointment of Ty Schlobohm as Head of North America Origination. This strategic appointment is a decisive step in strengthening Elyan’s focus on the US market, particularly within its support to ERES (Edmond de Rothschild Equity Strategies) and a part of the Edmond de Rothschild Fund of Funds offering.Mr. Schlobohm will lead Elyan's North American efforts sourcing equity partnerships with US-based General Partners and their portfolio companies. He brings his proven and extensive experience in mid-cap private equity and successful track record to this role, supporting Elyan’s multiple decades of strategy for the region."We are delighted to welcome Ty Schlobohm to the Elyan team," said Jean-François Félix, Managing Partner. "Ty's deep understanding of the US private equity landscape and his strong track record of successful transactions are precisely what we need to execute our growth strategy in North America. This key appointment underscores our commitment to providing tailored capital solutions to high-potential US mid-market companies."About Ty SchlobohmTy Schlobohm joins Elyan Partners after a decade at Mayfair Capital Partners, where he served as Managing Director. During his decade tenure, Mr. Schlobohm played a crucial role in several high-profile transactions, including the successful acquisition of Baseline Fitness, IDW Global, and Tile-Redi, as well as the successful exit of Polywood. Mr. Schlobohm’s proven ability to identify value and execute complex transactions aligns perfectly with Elyan’s disciplined approach.A Statement from Ty Schlobohm"I am incredibly excited to join Elyan Partners and spearhead the firm’s origination efforts in North America," said Ty Schlobohm. "Elyan's reputation, coupled with the support of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity platform, offers a compelling value proposition to US GPs and their portfolio companies. I look forward to building strategic partnerships and contributing to the continued success of the ERES and selected Edmond de Rothschild Fund of Funds strategies."About Elyan Partners SASElyan Partners SAS is an independent investment advisory team and a key member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity partnership. Elyan serves as the advisor of Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity (France) in relation to the ERES (Edmond de Rothschild Equity Strategies) and selected Edmond de Rothschild Fund of Funds products. ERES invests in European and North American Midcap LBOs, while the Edmond de Rothschild Fund of Funds strategies invest in private equity funds and co-investments in the same geographies. The firm is dedicated to building long-term value for its investors by leveraging the global platform and expertise of Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity.ContactTy Schlobohm Head of North America Origination, Elyan Partners t.schlobohm@elyan.com

