JJ Virgin Joins The Bad Mom Podcast for a Breakthrough Conversation on Grit, Grace and Healing The Anxious Generation

JJ Virgin, Celebrity Fitness and Wellness Expert, Joins The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation Vivian Glyck, Founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project®, and Project Grit™ Interviews 4X-New York Times Bestselling Author & Wellness Expert, JJ Virgin

JJ Virgin shares her son’s near-fatal accident, the science-backed healing methods that saved him, and the mindset that kept her strong through it all.

I didn’t have the luxury of falling apart. My job was to make sure he had every chance, and that meant putting my own oxygen mask on first.” — JJ Virgin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation, hosted by humanitarian and women’s empowerment leader Vivian Glyck, has launched one of its most powerful episodes yet with wellness icon, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and warrior mother JJ Virgin “This episode is about grit, grace, and hope,” says host Vivian Glyck. “JJ opens up about what it really takes to show up when your world is falling apart — and every parent needs to hear this.”JJ Virgin recounts the moment her then 16-year-old son predicted he would "get hit by a car”… and minutes later, the impossible happened. He was airlifted to the hospital in a coma with multiple brain bleeds, 13 fractures, and a torn aorta. Doctors gave him a 0.125% chance of survival. But JJ refused to accept the odds. Her son’s name means warrior, and she decided, right then, that he would live to embody it.She outlines the tangible, science-backed strategies she used to support her son’s recovery from high-dose fish oil to brain nutrition to functional medicine to movement and emotional fortitude. Her insights are transforming how parents understand mental health , brain injuries, and the emotional weight of parenting.She also shares the personal self-care protocol that helped her to survive her darkest season. She embraced disciplined routines, rigorous sleep schedules,exercise to metabolize fear and anxiety, held radical boundaries, practiced gratitude in micro-moments, and refused to accept hopelessness.“I didn’t have the luxury of falling apart,” Virgin says. “My job was to make sure he had every chance, and that meant putting my own oxygen mask on first.”Parents today are navigating an unprecedented storm: addictive screens, social media, isolation, anxiety, depression, academic pressure, substance exposure, and a culture that blames parents for everything. This episode reminds parents that setbacks and their children's struggles don’t define them. Adversity builds the muscle required for grit, both in kids and in the adults raising them.“What’s the one thing you can do for yourself today?” Virgin asks parents in crisis. “Even the smallest thing rebuilds your confidence, and you need confidence to keep going.”About The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious GenerationThe Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation is hosted by Vivian Glyck, author, global humanitarian, and founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation, the Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™. Each episode delivers unfiltered conversations with world-class experts, thought leaders, healers, and everyday parents who are rewriting the rules of modern parenting. Guests include international figures Dave Asprey, Joe Polish, Lisa Nichols, JJ Virgin, Mike Koenigs, and many others. With equal parts science, soul, and truth-telling, the show empowers parents to raise resilient kids in an age of overwhelm.About JJ VirginJJ Virgin is a board-certified nutrition specialist, fitness expert, four-time New York Times bestselling author, host of Ask the Health Expert, and a global leader in functional wellness. A survivor, advocate, and transformational figure, Virgin is best known for her groundbreaking work in holistic healing and the “Miracle Mindset” she developed during her son’s recovery.

What Hard Times Can Teach Us About Strength and Fulfillment with JJ Virgin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.