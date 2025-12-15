TRAFALGAR RELEASING TO UNVEIL THE OPTIMIST IN A MAJOR NATIONWIDE EVENT LAUNCHING ON 700+ SCREENS MARCH 11

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEPHEN LANG—FRESH OFF AVATAR 3 FIRE&ASH—AND ELSIE FISHER LEAD A SWEEPING, AWARDS-CALIBER TRUE STORY OF RESILIENCE, HEALING & HUMAN CONNECTIONINSPIRED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR HERBERT HELLERTICKETS ON SALE JANUARY 21Trafalgar Releasing announced today that THE OPTIMIST—the deeply human, visually rich new drama acclaimed writer-director Finn Taylor and producer Jeanine Thomas— will launch nationwide as a major special theatrical event beginning March 11, 2026, across more than 700 theaters. Tickets go on sale January 21. For more information about the film please visit: https://www.theoptimistmovie.com/ Positioned as one of the year’s most emotionally resonant and awards-worthy independent releases, THE OPTIMIST features a powerhouse performance from Stephen Lang, who returns to the big screen after reprising his role in James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar: Fire & Ash. Lang stars opposite Elsie Fisher, the breakout talent of Eighth Grade, in a sweeping, intergenerational story that explores trauma, memory, and the profound capacity of the human spirit to heal. The making of the film was a 10+ year effort on behalf of Jeanine Thomas who met Herbert and developed the story before his passing.Set against the majestic landscapes of Northern California, the film centers on the unexpected bond between an ailing Holocaust survivor and a troubled teen. For more than sixty years, Children’s store owner Herbert Heller (Lang) has lived with the weight of the horrors he endured as a 15-year-old imprisoned in Terezin and Auschwitz. As illness forces him to confront the silence he has kept—even from his own family—he forms a surprising friendship with Abbey (Fisher), a teenager navigating her own emotional fractures. Through their growing connection, Herbert is inspired to finally share his truth, opening a path toward empathy, forgiveness, and renewal.What unfolds is a cinematic experience of rare intimacy and scope: a story anchored in lived history yet soaring with contemporary urgency and hope.The ensemble cast includes Luke David Blumm, Leah Pipes, Ben Geurens, Ursula Parker, Slavko Sobin, Stella Stocker, Oskar Hes, andRobin Weigert, each lending depth and texture to Taylor’s evocative world."The Optimist reminds us how storytelling can bridge generations, spark conversations and heal in ways we don’t always expect," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP, Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "We’re proud to bring this deeply moving and profoundly hopeful film to cinemas, where audiences can experience its full emotional impact together."THE REAL HERBERT HELLERThe film honors the remarkable life of Herbert Curt Heller (1929–2021), who survived Terezin, Auschwitz, and a death march before immigrating to San Francisco in 1946. After decades of silence, Heller became a beloved educator and speaker, sharing his testimony with thousands of students and community groups and receiving the prestigious Jefferson Award for public service.PRODUCTION TEAMTHE OPTIMIST is produced by Jeanine Thomas and Noah Lang, and executive producers by Todd Slater of Convoke Media. The film features luminous cinematography by Antonio Riestraand and Alexander Surkala, with editing by Kaufmanova Olina and Rick LeCompte.Director Finn Taylor stated, “Herbert was a true hero. When Jeanine first told me of his miraculous escape I was transfixed. However witnessing Herbert transform the lives of thousands of teenagers by sharing his story was a bright example of how one person can impact the world. Jeanine tasked me with intertwining these two stories into a script and film. A task we took very seriously. With the help of literally hundreds of people on two continents I believe we have made a film that honors Herbert’s legacy.”“This film began as a deeply personal promise I made to Herbert: that the truth he carried for so long would not end with him. Ten years later, as we bring The Optimist to theaters nationwide, I feel the weight and the wonder of fulfilling that promise. His story helped me find my own courage, and I hope it will do the same for everyone who sees it” stated Producer, Jeanine Thomas. "Playing Herbert has been a great privilege.” said Lang in a statement. "Right now we need stories like his to remind us what is possible when you dedicate your life to selflessness and kindness in a world that so often places value on selfishness and cruelty."ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASINGTrafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution, connecting fans through unforgettable cinematic experiences in over 15,000 theaters across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, the company specializes in the production, acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of live and pre-recorded content to cinemas. Trafalgar Releasing’s diverse slate spans chart-topping concert films and live concert broadcasts, award-winning theatre, acclaimed opera, dance, television, podcasts, and music documentaries—featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, The Chosen and the Royal Ballet and Opera. 