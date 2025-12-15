2026 National Radon Video and Poster Contests now open to Colorado students

CDPHE announces updated timeline for the statewide radon poster and video contest

Denver (Dec. 15, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment invites students to participate in the 2026 Colorado and National Radon Video and Poster contest. Students have the opportunity to raise awareness about indoor radon risks, win cash prizes, and have their artwork and videos distributed nationwide.

“Radon is invisible, but the risk isn’t — and that’s where Colorado students come in,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke, and this contest lets students use their creativity to help families understand their risk, test their homes, and take simple steps to stay safe.”

Students may enter the Colorado contest, and the winning poster and video representing Colorado will be entered in the national contest. State winners receive $300 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third, and teachers of students with winning entries each receive $100. The winning poster and video will also be displayed on the department’s website and posted on social media channels. Students ages 9-14 are eligible to participate in the poster contest. There is also a 30-second video contest open to students aged 14-18. Students must either be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, Tribal, Department of Defense, or home school, or be a member of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting, art, computer, science, or 4-H club. Only one entry per student is allowed. Contest submission forms, topics, and rules are available on CDPHE's website.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in partnership with the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coordinates the contest each year. Submissions to the Colorado Poster and Video Contest are due on April 30, 2026.

Long-term exposure to radon — a colorless and odorless radioactive gas — is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke. Exposure to radon is responsible for approximately 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year, but with a simple test, families can find out if they have a radon problem. CDPHE is offering free radon test kits to Colorado residents at www.coloradoradon.info, while supplies last.

Learn more about radon, discounted test kits, and radon contractors on CDPHE’s website or by calling Colorado’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986. For additional contest information, please contact Margaret Horton at margaret.horton@state.co.us.

###