Daniel Neiditch Delivers Over 3,000 Holiday Gifts to South Bronx Children, Expanding a Lifetime of Giving

Philanthropist Daniel Neiditch, once a Bronx child without gifts, now delivers thousands of holiday presents to children in need.

Giving a gift is more than giving a toy. It’s telling a child, ‘You matter. You are seen. You are not alone.’ That message can change a life, one child at a time.” — Daniel Neiditch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Neiditch stood inside a South Bronx public school gymnasium surrounded by towering teddy bears, wrapping paper, and hundreds of smiling children—many experiencing a moment like this for the first time. By the end of the day, more than 3,000 holiday gifts would be delivered to public school students and children living in shelters across the South Bronx, one of the poorest congressional districts in the United States.Each child received a three-foot-tall teddy bear along with additional gifts, a gesture that was both joyful and deeply symbolic. For many of the children, it was the only holiday gift they would receive.“This isn’t about toys,” Neiditch said. “It’s about letting a child know they matter—that they’re seen, valued, and not forgotten.”The initiative represents a significant expansion of Daniel Neiditch’s long-standing philanthropic work and is rooted in his own childhood experience. Raised in the Bronx , Neiditch grew up in a family that struggled financially. During the holidays, gifts were often out of reach.“I remember being a kid during the holidays and watching other families celebrate while knowing my family simply couldn’t afford it,” he said. “I made a promise to myself back then that if I ever had the means, I would make sure no child had to feel that way.”The children served through this effort face complex challenges that extend far beyond the holiday season. Many come from unstable home environments, experience food insecurity, and struggle with undiagnosed learning disabilities. Educators and social workers note that these challenges often go unseen and untreated.“A gift may seem small to some people,” Neiditch said, “but for a child who’s dealing with trauma, poverty, or instability, it can be a powerful reminder that someone cares. Sometimes that spark of joy is the first step toward hope.”In 2024, Daniel Neiditch was named an Honorary Principal of CS 55, a public school in the South Bronx. Ensuring that every one of the school’s 500 students received a gift was a priority for him this year.“This school represents everything I believe in,” he said. “The kids here are resilient, smart, and full of potential. They just need people to show up for them.”Teachers and administrators at CS 55 described the event as transformative, noting the emotional reactions of students who rarely experience moments of celebration focused solely on them.This holiday initiative builds on Neiditch’s broader philanthropic track record. Over the years, he has supported and served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations focused on children, education, and underserved communities. His approach blends financial support with direct, hands-on involvement—often personally attending events, meeting families, and working with educators and community leaders.“I don’t believe in writing a check and walking away,” Neiditch said. “If you’re going to help, you should show up. You should look people in the eye and understand what they’re going through.”The scale of the initiative continues to grow. What began as a deeply personal effort has evolved into a large, coordinated operation involving schools, shelters, volunteers, and donors. Daniel Neiditch has already committed to expanding the program to deliver more than 10,000 gifts during the next holiday season, with plans to reach additional cities nationwide.“This is just the beginning,” he said. “If we can build this the right way, we can change thousands more lives—year after year with the Neiditch Gift Initiative.”As the final teddy bears were handed out and children clutched their gifts, Neiditch reflected on the moment.“When I see these kids smile,” he said, “I see myself. And I know that promise I made as a kid—I’m keeping it.”

