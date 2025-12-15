AHJC HOSTS CHAIRMAN JIM RISCH, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE, ON COUNTERTERRORISM AND US-INDIA SECURITY PARTNERSHIP

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders from the American Hindu and Jewish communities met with Senator Jim Risch, Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The breakfast meeting at the New Jersey home of Arthur Kapoor, Chairman, American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC), discussed transnational terrorism and US-India-trade-security relations.Chairman Kapoor pointed out, “our discussions today highlight the importance of a Hindu and Jewish collaboration in shaping policies on shared concerns.”On U.S.–India bilateral ties, Senator Risch observed that the 2008 U.S.–India Civil Nuclear Agreement, which amended the Atomic Energy Act, was a turning point since it allowed nuclear energy trade with India, without becoming a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. However, advanced military sales to India more robust than current levels will require amendments to the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Senator Risch emphasized the importance of strengthened trade relations with India. But he said, “trade should be balanced and more solidified.”On the threat of transnational terrorism, Senator Risch said, “there's no doubt that terrorism is linked with drug cartels, and this bond needs to be broken at all costs.” Responding to concerns about terror emanating from Pakistan, he added that Pakistan is an imperfect ally.

