Valiify Enables North Alabama Educators Credit Union to Digitize Lending and Account Onboarding

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valiify , a digital account-opening and loan-origination platform company, today announced its partnership with North Alabama Educators Credit Union (NAECU), a Huntsville-based cooperative serving educators and their families across North Alabama. The partnership replaces the credit union’s legacy system and positions NAECU to deliver faster, digital lending and onboarding experiences for its 11,000-plus members.When its existing loan application portal was scheduled to be retired, North Alabama Educators Credit Union (NAECU) faced a fixed timeline to maintain uninterrupted access to online loan and deposit applications. At the same time, large portions of the origination process—from identity verification to income documentation and insurance collection—were still handled manually. Each loan required multiple staff touchpoints, slowing funding timelines and creating friction for members, particularly those applying outside branch hours.“Our members expect us to meet them where they are, whether they’re in a classroom or on their phone at home,” said Greg Olmsted, CEO at North Alabama Educators Credit Union. “We needed a platform that could replace what we were losing, but also move us forward. With Valiify, we can process applications faster, keep our compliance checks in order, and give staff more time to focus on members instead of paperwork.”Valiify’s platform provides NAECU with end-to-end automation for both loan and deposit account workflows, without requiring a core integration at launch. ID uploads, OFAC screening, and eligibility checks now occur digitally, enabling faster, cleaner decisioning across unsecured, auto, and deposit products.Key capabilities and outcomes include:- Operational continuity: Smooth transition to a new digital origination system with no disruption to members.- Automated screening: Digital verification replaces manual document collection for identification, income, and insurance.- Compliance visibility: Every approval, disclosure, and funding event is tracked within a single audit trail.- Member accessibility: Members can complete applications after hours, eliminating delays tied to staff schedules.According to data from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), credit unions that digitize more than half of their origination processes report up to 30% faster loan approvals and a 20% reduction in staff processing time. NAECU’s adoption of Valiify positions it among those modernizing cooperatives that are translating operational efficiency directly into stronger member relationships.“Credit unions like NAECU don’t have the luxury of downtime,” said Ted Coy, Chief Executive Officer of Valiify. “When a platform sunset exposes how much manual work is hiding behind the scenes, it’s a moment of truth. Do you patch the process, or redesign it for the next decade? NAECU chose the latter. They built forward, not just back, a decision that every lender will eventually face as their legacy systems reach the end of the road.”The implementation was completed on an accelerated timeline to ensure continuity ahead of the platform’s sunset date. NAECU plans to expand its use of Valiify’s platform to include additional consumer loan products in 2026, aiming to reduce manual processing across all channels.About ValiifyValiify, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is a purpose-built platform for community banks and credit unions seeking modern digital solutions. Founded in 2024, Valiify offers a modular system that includes digital account opening, a loan origination platform, and automated marketing tools. Their platform enables financial institutions to digitize and automate key processes, reducing manual tasks and improving customer experiences. With features like instant credit assessments, real-time fraud detection, and cross-selling capabilities for products such as GAP insurance and warranties, Valiify helps institutions compete. Clients have reported significant increases in application volumes and account openings after implementing Valiify's solutions. For more information, visit www.valiify.com About North Alabama Educators Credit UnionEstablished in 1955, North Alabama Educators Credit Union (NAECU) strives to serve employees of the local educational community. Originated in Huntsville, Alabama, NAECU has expanded over the years to add branches in nearby Madison and Athens. NAECU currently serves over 10,600 members and has accumulated over $109MM in total assets. Existing for the sole purpose of serving the financial needs of its members, NAECU is guided by the philosophy, “Not for Profit, not for Charity, but for Service.”Members own a share of the credit union, and receive value through lower loan rates, higher savings rates, and reduced service fees. North Alabama Educators Credit Union makes it its mission to provide skilled, dependable services that members can rely on.

