AMERICAN HINDU AND JEWISH LEADERS HOST RECEPTION FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) hosted a reception for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol Hill Club, Washington, DC, bringing together Hindu and Jewish community leaders, business executives, and policy experts.Discussion topics included public safety and law enforcement support in Texas, combating cyber threats, cross-border illegal drug trade, cross-border terror networks, protecting religious freedom, and strengthening Texas’ trade, particularly in tech, energy, and defense sectors. Attorney General Paxton’s remarks emphasized that “Texas has taken a national leadership role in defending constitutional principles and holding institutions accountable.”Responding to questions raised about certain non-governmental organizations operating in Texas that may have diverted federal funds for criminal activity, including terror acts, drug trafficking and human smuggling, Attorney General Paxton commented, “there should be stronger oversight, transparency, and accountability to ensure federal resources are used strictly for their intended lawful purposes”.“Texas plays a critical role in national security, economic growth, and international partnerships,” said Arthur Kapoor, AHJC Chairman. “Attorney General Paxton’s initiatives reflect our shared commitment to keeping communities safe while advancing trade that benefits Texas families and businesses.”

