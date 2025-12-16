Inova Payroll Now a Certified App in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace

Time-off sync – Pending and approved PTO requests in Inova display on ServiceTitan’s dispatch board for accurate scheduling.

This update connects field data and payroll to help contractors reduce errors, maintain compliance, and increase visibility into labor costs.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova Payroll , a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, today announced an enhanced integration with ServiceTitan , the software platform that powers the trades, and its certified integration application in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace. The update connects field data directly with payroll processing, helping contractors and service businesses reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and maintain compliance across every jobsite.Trade and service companies, such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses, operate with mobile teams, variable schedules, and complex compliance requirements. The Inova and ServiceTitan integration simplifies these challenges by syncing critical data between field operations and payroll, giving leaders real-time visibility into labor costs and job profitability.As part of its newly earned certification from ServiceTitan, Inova Payroll now joins the growing ecosystem of pre-built technology integrations that meet elevated standards for security, reliability, and performance.Key Updates in the Inova Payroll and ServiceTitan Certification & Integration● Inova Payroll is now listed as a “Certified” app within the ServiceTitan App Marketplace.● The certification signals Inova’s commitment to the highest levels of partner quality and integration readiness, aligned with ServiceTitan’s formal multi-stage certification process that emphasizes partner capability, security, privacy, performance and ongoing re-certification.● Payroll sync of hours, commissions, and job-related earnings – Approved hours and commission details from ServiceTitan flow directly into Inova Payroll for accurate, timely processing.● Automatic employee sync – New hires, address changes, and terminations update seamlessly between ServiceTitan and Inova.● Time-off sync – Pending and approved PTO requests in Inova display on ServiceTitan’s dispatch board for accurate scheduling.● Job and cost center mapping – Projects, clients, and job codes flow automatically between systems for precise job-cost tracking.● Multi-state compliance support – Payroll rules and taxes adjust automatically based on job location.● Prevailing wage and certified payroll setup – Prevailing wWage rates managed in ServiceTitan feed into Inova to ensure accurate reporting for public-works and government-funded projects.● Accounting system connections – Payroll journals sync with Sage Intacct, Acumatica, and QuickBooks Online for streamlined financial reporting.● Burden Rates – Calculated within Inova, actual burden rates sync from Inova to ServiceTitan into the employee’s record for more accurate project job quoting.“Achieving certification in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace reflects Inova Payroll’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of security, reliability, and performance,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer, ServiceTitan. “This collaboration with Inova helps our users save time, stay compliant, and focus more on running their business than on administrative work.”“When field data and payroll connect, job information, scheduling, and pay accuracy stay consistent,” said Kathey Palmer, Chief Growth Officer, Inova Payroll. “In partnership with ServiceTitan, Inova built this integration to help trade and home services businesses improve accuracy, save time, and gain better financial visibility.”Together, the enhanced integration and certification reflect both companies’ commitment to helping service businesses streamline workforce operations and maintain financial control through connected, reliable systems.See the Integration in ActionThe on-demand webinar, ServiceTitan × Inova Integration Updates Demo , walks through how to run payroll faster, eliminate manual entry, sync burden rates and job costs automatically, and align dispatch boards with payroll.About Inova PayrollInova Payroll is a provider of human capital management and payroll solutions that help organizations simplify and unify the way they manage people. Its cloud-based platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, time, and talent processes for greater efficiency and compliance. With a personalized, client-first approach to service, Inova empowers employers to work smarter and build stronger teams. Learn more at inovapayroll.com.About ServiceTitanServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

