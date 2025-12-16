New Jersey Roofing Contractor Announces Launch of New Website

Residential Roofing Contractor in New Jersey Roof Installation and Replacment - Built to Last a Lifetime Roof Repair and Maintenance by Army Roofing

Army Roofing is a trusted choice for New Jersey homeowners seeking top quality and competitive pricing.

We carefully assess each project, provide accurate estimates, use only quality materials, and ensure customer satisfaction to provide top-notch services and a hassle-free experience.” — Alex Barrantes, Owner of Army Roofing

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army Roofing recently launched its new website, where homeowners in New Jersey looking for reliable roofing services can learn why people turn to Army Roofing for all their roofing needs. With over 10 years of industry experience, Army Roofing has established itself as a top choice among homeowners in Essex County, including towns such as Verona, Wayne, Caldwell, Bloomfield, Maplewood, Nutley, Glen Ridge, Montclair, West Orange, and Cedar Grove. Army Roofing offers a wide range of residential roofing services, including roof installation and replacement, roof repair and maintenance, and gutter installation. The company also offers carpentry services and painting for a complete home improvement experience.

One thing that sets Army Roofing apart from other contractors is its commitment to using only top-quality materials for its projects. Army Roofing offers a variety of roofing options, including asphalt shingles, cedar shingles, metal roofing, and slate tiles from trusted brands such as Owens Corning, Duration and GAF Timberline. These materials are carefully selected based on the homeowner’s budget, style preferences, and local climate conditions to ensure a long-lasting and durable roof.

With an expert team of installers trained in building roofs that can withstand harsh weather conditions, Army Roofing completes each project with the highest level of precision and quality. Owner Alex Barrantes personally inspects each project to ensure it meets their high standards.

In addition to using only quality materials, Army Roofing prides itself on providing excellent customer service. The company has earned its excellent reputation through its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Army Roofing offers accurate same-day roofing estimates, allowing homeowners to plan and budget accordingly for their roofing needs. Army Roofing also offers a 30-year craftsmanship warranty for both interior and exterior work, giving customers peace of mind and assurance that their roof will stand the test of time.

“We believe in providing our customers with top-notch roofing services and a stress-free and enjoyable experience,” says Alex Barrantes. “That's why we take the time to assess each project carefully and provide accurate estimates, use only quality materials, and ensure that our customers are satisfied with every aspect of our work.”

As part of its comprehensive services, Army Roofing also offers expert painting, carpentry, masonry, and interior renovation services for homeowners looking to improve their homes beyond just the roof. This one-stop-shop approach saves homeowners time and effort and ensures a cohesive and coordinated home improvement project.

Army Roofing offers competitive pricing without compromising on quality. The company believes in providing customers with the best value for their money, making them stand out among other contractors in New Jersey. Affordable pricing, combined with their excellent services and high-quality materials, makes Army Roofing the go-to choice for homeowners in the area.

With its excellent services, commitment to quality, and fair pricing, Army Roofing has built a reputation as an outstanding roofing contractor for New Jersey homeowners. To learn more about their services or to request a free estimate, visit their new website at https://www.armyroofingnj.com/.

