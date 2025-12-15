Durham Man Arrested on Hunter Harassment and Felony Threatening/Conduct Charges

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eva Golden

603-868-1095

December 15, 2025

Durham, NH – On Monday, December 15, 2025, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers arrested Stephen Harriman, age 56, of 181 Newmarket Road in the Town of Durham, NH. Harriman has been charged with threatening another local resident while that person was lawfully deer hunting on a neighboring property owned and managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, known as the Lamprey River Wildlife Management Area. Conservation Officers investigated the complaint and have charged Harriman with felony level Criminal Threatening with a Firearm, felony level Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, and violation level Hunter Harassment. It is alleged that he used a firearm to intimidate and harass the hunter during this event.

Due to the nature of the alleged conduct, past interactions, and to ensure the safety of all involved, including Harriman, the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit (SCRTOU) was utilized to safely take him into custody. The Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit is a highly trained unit, comprised of law enforcement and fire officials within Strafford County, that responds to situations that require a more specialized police response.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division would like to extend its gratitude to all of the hardworking personnel from the Durham Police Department, Newmarket Police Department, University of New Hampshire Police Department, Durham Fire Department, McGregor Memorial EMS, Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit, Belknap Special Operations Group, and the Seacoast Emergency Response Team.

Harriman also had outstanding warrants for failing to appear on similar charges from this past May that were issued by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. He is being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections pending arraignment.