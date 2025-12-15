Branded Hospitality Media Releases New Hospitality Hangout Episode Featuring Kelli Valade, CEO of Denny’s

The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang Branded Hospitality Logo

Branded Hospitality Media releases a new Hospitality Hangout episode featuring Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade as part of its No Kid Hungry Series.

Kelli Valade represents the best of hospitality leadership. She proves that when brands lead with purpose, they can create real impact for both people and communities.” — Michael Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today the release of a new episode of The Hospitality Hangout Podcast featuring Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer of Denny’s, as part of its ongoing No Kid Hungry Podcast Series.Hosted by Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the episode highlights Valade’s leadership journey, her people-first philosophy, and Denny’s long-standing commitment to helping end childhood hunger in America.As CEO of Denny’s, Valade leads one of the most recognizable restaurant brands in the country, with more than 1,600 locations worldwide. In the episode, she shares how purpose-driven leadership can fuel both business performance and meaningful community impact, while discussing Denny’s decades-long partnership with No Kid Hungry.“This conversation with Kelli is a powerful example of what leadership looks like when purpose and scale come together,” said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and Co-Host of The Hospitality Hangout. “She leads with empathy, clarity, and conviction, and her commitment to fighting childhood hunger shows how hospitality brands can drive real change.”The discussion explores Valade’s career path, the responsibility leaders have beyond the restaurant, and how Denny’s continues to show up for families and communities across the country.The No Kid Hungry Podcast Series spotlights hospitality leaders who are leveraging their platforms to create positive social impact while building resilient, values-driven organizations.The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and can be accessed at TheHospitalityHangout.com.Listen to the full episode:About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is the media arm of Branded Hospitality, delivering storytelling, insights, and experiences at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and culture. Its flagship platforms include The Hospitality Hangout Podcast, the Hospitality Headline newsletter, and a portfolio of live events and content series that amplify the voices shaping the future of the industry.About The Hospitality Hangout PodcastThe Hospitality Hangout features unfiltered conversations with top CEOs, founders, operators, and innovators across the hospitality and restaurant ecosystem. Hosted by Michael Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the podcast reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners and serves as a trusted destination for leadership lessons, industry trends, and authentic storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.