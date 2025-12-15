Share the Land: How Adcom Turned Its Cleveland Office into a One-Night Creator Hub

Share the Land Panel; Photo courtesy of Adcom Share the Land Logo - 2025 Adcom - Exterior Logo - The Adcom Group

Event highlighted how Cleveland’s creators and brands can grow together - locally and nationally.

Creators offered authentic insights into collaboration with brands. The conversation on how the creator economy must evolve alongside shifting media landscapes resonated deeply with all of us.” — Anne Polkinghorn, VP of Integrated Marketing at Adcom

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Share the Land transformed Adcom ’s downtown Cleveland office into a one-night creator hub on Thursday, November 20, 2025. More than 60 Cleveland creators, brands, and media professionals gathered for an evening built around connection, collaboration, and community. The invite-only format blended cocktails, conversation, and a creator panel in a setting that felt more like a meetup of Cleveland’s creative class than a standard networking event.The event took place at Adcom’s headquarters at 1468 W. Ninth St., Suite 600. The atmosphere was intentionally relaxed and social, encouraging creators and marketers to connect in real time. Share the Land was created to support Cleveland’s growing creator economy and to give the region’s creative class a place to build relationships, exchange ideas, and explore future partnerships.Guests moved throughout the space, capturing content, discovering new collaborators, and engaging in conversations that showcased the energy of Cleveland’s creative community.“Share the Land shows how Adcom brings brands and creators together as part of our ongoing commitment to serving as a creative incubator for the region,” said Blake Johnston, Director of Public Relations at Adcom.More than 60 guests joined the event, including:• Local content creators with both niche and widespread followings• Marketing and brand leaders• Media professionals and community organizationsThe invitation-only approach kept the experience personal and intentional. Creators represented categories including lifestyle, food, business, culture, and community-centered content. Attendees collectively represented an estimated audience of 15 million across Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and additional digital platforms. Recap of the Event Experience:Guests enjoyed cocktails and small bites from Northeast Ohio businesses along with décor provided by local florists and event partners. Networking quickly became the main attraction, giving creators and marketers space to exchange ideas and build momentum. Later in the evening, the program shifted into a creator panel moderated by Anne Polkinghorn, VP of Integrated Marketing at Adcom. Panelists offered perspectives on authenticity, collaboration, and the evolving creator economy.“It was an intimate setting where creators shared genuine perspectives about collaboration and building a brand in Cleveland and beyond. It also opened the door to conversations about how the creator economy will continue to change as media evolves,” said Polkinghorn.The night concluded with raffles, photo opportunities, swag bags, and conversations that continued long after the formal program ended. Adcom’s branded photo area encouraged guests to keep creating and sharing throughout the evening.The event was supported by local partners who provided food, drinks, décor, swag, and raffle items. In exchange, partners received recognition on site, logo placement on event signage and digital materials, and mentions across Share the Land and Adcom social content. Local contributions helped establish the event’s distinct Cleveland feel and gave brands opportunities to connect with creators in meaningful and authentic ways.Attendees amplified the event by sharing posts, Reels, and stories that featured the event’s branding and partner mentions. This helped Share the Land gain visibility across social platforms and strengthened its presence in searches connected to Cleveland creators and the Cleveland creative community.“Creators are central to how brands communicate today. Their authentic voices and real time engagement help us reach audiences in ways that traditional advertising cannot match. Working with creators allows us to build campaigns that feel relevant and spark real community engagement,” said Abbey Kay, Social Media Manager at Adcom. The November 20 gathering marked the first installment in the series. Adcom is currently exploring future editions with potential themes including creator and brand partnerships, community storytelling, and the ongoing evolution of the creator economy.About Share the LandShare the Land is an invite-only event concept created by Adcom to bring together Cleveland’s creators, brands, and media around creativity, collaboration, and community. Designed as a creative incubator in event form, it offers the city’s creative class a place to test ideas, build meaningful relationships, and shape the future of storytelling.About AdcomAdcom is an independent marketing agency specializing in integrated strategies that deliver measurable results through intelligent media and content. With experience across industries and channels, Adcom develops creative marketing solutions that help brands grow through storytelling, data driven strategy, and connected experiences.

