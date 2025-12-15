AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Cold Case Unit secures first conviction

A judge in Clallam County Superior Court sentenced Tina Marie Alcorn to more than 13 years in prison today after she pleaded guilty to the murder of George David in 2016. The Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Cold Case Investigations Unit helped to secure the conviction, its first since the unit was established in 2023.

“We were able to bring justice in this case because of the hard work of our cold case team in collaboration with local law enforcement,” said AG Nick Brown. “I commend the hard work of the Port Angeles Police Department, who never gave up on this case, and thank the Clallam County Prosecutor for the support and collaboration from his office. It’s impossible to describe the pain of losing a loved one. We hope that bringing accountability and closure in this case can provide some measure of comfort to George’s family and friends.”

George David was a renowned woodcarver, a resident of Neah Bay, and a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation of Vancouver Island, B.C. His masterworks are featured around the world, from the royal collections of Norway to the city hall of Kobe, Japan. He also carved two 36-foot canoes for Chief Sealth’s gravesite in Suquamish. David, 65, was found deceased on March 28, 2016, in a friend’s Port Angeles apartment. He had traveled from Neah Bay just days earlier, intending to visit family in British Columbia and attend a funeral.

“My dad was a master carver,” said Maria David, George’s daughter. “There are two half-finished puppets my dad was carving, that were to be used as a means of Indian Storytelling. But that never got to happen. I just have half-finished carvings, that never got to become puppets and tell their stories. Indian artwork is a way for us to tell our stories. And his stories can no longer be told, and we will never be able to see any of my dad’s artwork again. Silver engraving, masks, totem poles, rattles, prints. It’s all silent now. I am thankful to the Attorney General’s Office and the Cold Case Unit for their work.”

David’s murder was initially investigated by the Port Angeles Police Department in 2016, and Alcorn was the primary suspect. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge her. In 2023, the Washington State Legislature funded the MMIWP Cold Case Team, the first of its kind in the United States. In 2024, Port Angeles police requested the assistance of the new cold case team to solve this case. The cold case team supported the department in conducting additional investigation into evidence collected in 2016, including additional DNA analysis performed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

This investigation provided the evidence needed to arrest Alcorn in June 2025. The Attorney General’s Office charged Alcorn with murder and ultimately secured her conviction. Alcorn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder along with a special sentencing enhancement for being armed with a deadly weapon during the crime.

The MMIWP Task Force has released a toolkit for families and friends of missing loved ones.

