Americans Expect Stronger Corporate Leadership on Social Issues, With Mental Health Emerging as a Defining Priority

More than half of Americans want companies to do more to address social issues, finds new research from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE and The Harris Poll.

Americans, regardless of their political affinity, generation or gender, increasingly expect business to invest more in addressing social issues. ” — Carol Cone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new U.S. survey from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP), conducted by The Harris Poll, finds that (51%) of Americans say companies should play a larger role in addressing social issues—an increase from 46% in 2024. Additionally, 42% of Republicans say companies should do more to address social issues, a 27% year-over-year increase.

The study, which can be read in full here, examined Americans’ beliefs on the role of companies addressing social issues following similar research conducted in 2024 to gauge Americans’ priorities following the presidential election.

“Americans are calling for corporate leadership that is authentic, practical, and people-centered,” said Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE. “The data illustrate a nation hungry for business to step in where government support is insufficient.”

Mental health and hunger relief are top concerns

For the second consecutive year, mental health support is Americans’ most important personal priority, rising to 34% from 31% in 2024. This reflects a nation grappling with psychological strain stemming from economic pressures, political polarization, caregiving burdens, and evolving technologies.

Hunger relief and nutrition saw a 33% year-over year increase that coincided with the U.S. federal government shutdown and SNAP benefit disruptions. Other health-related issues, including care for seniors (29%) and curing and treating diseases (28%), also rose significantly year-over-year.

“These results reinforce that Americans, regardless of political affiliation or demographic background, continue to center their priorities around fundamental human needs: health, safety, and stability,” said Wendy Salomon, Managing Director, Reputation and Corporate Strategy at The Harris Poll.

A shifting social issue landscape: Environment declines as education rises

To better understand key themes, issues were grouped into categories to determine net areas of priority. Those include:

• Health and Wellbeing (75% net importance)

• Education and Digital Literacy (47%)

• Family and Social Support (47%)

• Environment and Sustainability (37%)

• Equity and Rights (33%)

• Workforce and Economic Development (21%)

• Innovation and Technology (16%)

Issue priorities shifted among both Republicans and Democrats. Overall, Republican support for companies addressing social issues jumped 27% year-over-year. Republicans also showed a 7% increase supporting Environment and Sustainability from 2024 to 2025. Democrats showed a 40% jump in Education and Digital Literacy while continuing to strongly support Health and Wellbeing. Independents similarly prioritized Education and Digital Literacy, with a 19% increase from 2024, and a nearly 6% increase in support for Health and Wellbeing.

Unsurprisingly, income levels dictate the greatest areas of needs for different subsets of Americans. Lower-income respondents (those earning less than $50k annually) show significantly higher concern for necessities like hunger relief (36%) and care for seniors (37%).

A divided nation, yet clear direction for companies

Political divisions remain, but Americans continue to agree on the core areas where business should act. Across demographics, respondents believe companies should:

● Focus on national-level challenges like healthcare and jobs (84%)

● Support issues important to employees (83%)

● Invest in local community needs such as affordable housing and schools (81%)

● Communicate more transparently about values and corporate responsibility (79%)

While differences persist—Republicans are more likely to want companies to focus only on issues relevant to their business operations (72%), while Democrats more strongly support corporate involvement in societal issues overall (65%)—alignment across parties remains strong on the importance of health, family stability, education, and workforce needs.

"Americans, regardless of their political affinity, generation or gender, increasingly expect business to invest more in addressing social issues,” Cone added. “They want companies to think big and act locally, and they’re telling us to focus on issues that affect people’s daily lives.”

Employee insights: Opportunities to strengthen trust

The 2025 study introduced a new area of exploration centered on employed Americans’ satisfaction with their own employers’ efforts. Americans reported the highest satisfaction with being treated fairly (44%) and having work–life balance (41%). But lower satisfaction with areas such as being transparent in communications (21%), providing volunteerism opportunities (14%), and enhancing the environment (10%), suggests room for improvement.

“As government priorities continue to shift, the private sector has an opportunity to help address issues that matter most to Americans,” Cone said. “The companies that lead with authenticity, invest in long-term solutions, and prioritize their people will be best positioned to drive meaningful change."

