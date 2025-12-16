Star Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Technical Report for Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nevada

Star Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of an updated technical report for its 100%-owned Longstreet gold-silver project in Nevada.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Gold Corp. (“Star Gold” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: SRGZ) is pleased to announce the completion of an updated technical report (Noland Report 2025) for its 100%-owned Longstreet gold-silver project in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend, outlining what may be a substantial mineral resource with favorable economics for open-pit, heap-leach mining.The report was independently produced by Paul Noland, a Certified Professional Geologist with Certification through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (#11293). The Report is compliant with SEC Regulation S-K 1300. Mr Noland holds no interest in Star Gold.Resource Highlights:• Total Resource: 11.1 million tons containing 213,082 ounces AuEq (132,414 oz Au + 4.84 million oz Ag)• Indicated Resource: 8.7 million tons @ 0.0199 opt AuEq containing 172,944 ounces• Inferred Resource: 2.4 million tons @ 0.0167 opt AuEq containing 40,138 ounces• Favorable Strip Ratio: 1.73:1 – significantly enhancing project economics• 100% Oxide Material – ideal for heap leach recovery with proven metallurgyKey Investment Catalysts:• Clear Ownership: Star Gold controls 100% interest with option to reduce NSR royalty from 3% to 1.5% for $1.75M• Prime Location: Adjacent to world-class Walker Lane volcanic-hosted gold trend (Comstock, Goldfield camps) and Round Mountain Mine (25 miles NW) in Nevada, the premier state for production of gold in the USA.• Geology: The Longstreet Property hosts sheeted quartz vein systems with gold-silver mineralization along northwest and easterly structural trends in rhyolitic ash-flow tuffs—the same geological setting as some neighboring deposits.• Near-Term Catalysts: Plan of Operation approval expected Q4 2025, enabling expanded drilling and pre-development activities• Resource Expansion Potential: Current resource may underestimate deposit due to incomplete penetration of mineralized zones; eight additional exploration targets identified on property• Proven Metallurgy: Metallurgical testing by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates and McClelland Laboratories confirms favorable gold-silver recovery via conventional heap leachingECONOMIC PATHWAY:The technical report recommends a $1.74 million Phase II program including:• 10,000 feet of resource expansion/infill drilling ($1.0M)• Preliminary Economic Assessment ($100K)• Updated resource estimate ($100K)• Production water well and monitoring wells ($240K)• Initial mining permits and engineering ($300K)Lindsay Gorrill Chairman stated that the Noland Report 2025 “demonstrates significant economic potential indicated by the low strip ratio, favorable metallurgy, oxide mineralization, and proximity to producing operations. Additional drilling should enhance grade and convert inferred to indicated resources. Our prime focus is to take Longstreet to a final permit after an EIS and then to production.”A complete copy of the Report can be found at the company’s website – www.stargoldcorp.com

