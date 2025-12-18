Where Inclusion Takes Center Stage: IBCCES Proudly Renews the GRAMMY Museum® as a Certified Autism Center™

Initially certified in 2019 as California’s first museum to earn the CAC designation, the museum enhanced staff training for inclusive visitor support.

The GRAMMY Museum is proud to renew our status as a Certified Autism Center™, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion.” — Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the GRAMMY Museum’s® designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). When the Museum became a CAC in 2019, it was the first California museum to earn the accreditation, enhancing staff’s knowledge and understanding of skills and resources to welcome, assist, and include every visitor, including autistic and sensory sensitive individuals. Every two years, GRAMMY Museum staff have completed updated autism and sensory training to ensure they remain up-to-date on best practices and skills to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“The GRAMMY Museum is proud to renew our status as a Certified Autism Center™, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion. As the first destination in Los Angeles County to achieve this certification, and the first museum in California to do so, we remain dedicated to expanding opportunities for visitors of all ages, abilities, and their families to engage with our interactive and educational experiences,” says Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum.

“We congratulate the GRAMMY Museum on renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation and continuing to demonstrate what true commitment to accessibility looks like,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By continuing to prioritize inclusion and accessibility, the GRAMMY Museum is strengthening its internal culture of understanding while also creating a more supportive environment for all who walk through its doors. Their ongoing efforts set a remarkable example for museums everywhere and reinforce the importance of making the arts accessible to every community.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the GRAMMY Museum is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About GRAMMY Museum

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Instagram and TikTok.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.