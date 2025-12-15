Tru Plumbing and Gas Named a “2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave” in Niceville, Florida

Tru Plumbing and Gas CSR Mike holds up a letter from Nextdoor announcing that Tru Plumbing and Gas was named a 2025 Neighborhood Fave The team at Tru Plumbing and Gas Tru Plumbing and Gas logo

Local neighbors honor Tru Plumbing and Gas as a trusted, top-rated plumbing service in Northwest Florida.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tru Plumbing and Gas has been named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, the annual awards program that recognizes local businesses loved by neighbors.Selected by the volume of neighbor ‘Faves’ and recommendations on the platform from the past year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognize the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor.“We’re honored and grateful to be recognized as a Neighborhood Fave for the second year in a row,” said Cody Kearns, CEO of Tru Plumbing and Gas. “We’re a family-owned business, and we wouldn’t be here without the support and loyalty of our local community. Our mission is to bring peace to life’s chaos with friendly service, honest advice, thorough communication, and upfront, no-surprise pricing. Being named a Neighborhood Fave reaffirms our commitment to this mission.”“Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. “We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day.”Tru Plumbing and Gas is a licensed and insured residential and commercial plumbing company serving Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties, including Niceville, Destin , Fort Walton Beach, Freeport, Crestview, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and Navarre. The company provides water heater repair and replacement, drain clearing, leak detection, sewer camera inspections, plumbing fixture installations, gas line services, whole-home plumbing inspections, and 24/7 emergency plumbing services. Known for its bright blue vans and community-first approach, Tru Plumbing and Gas serves thousands of local homeowners and businesses across the Emerald Coast.Tru Plumbing and Gas differentiates itself with upfront, no-surprise pricing, easy online scheduling, and clear communication at every step of the service process. The company sends customers technician photos and GPS tracking links so they know exactly who is arriving and when. During each visit, technicians use protective shoe covers and branded duck-shaped doormats to keep homes clean and show respect for customers.The company’s reputation stands apart. Guide to Florida magazine recently named Tru Plumbing and Gas the Best of Florida 2025 in the Plumbing Contractors category. As of publication, Tru Plumbing and Gas holds a 5.0 rating on Google with more than 350 customer reviews.

