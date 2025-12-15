“Mr. Muscle Car” Engels Gauldani Brings Only Known Matching Drivetrain Ram IV Judge Convertible 4-speed to Mecum Auction

What makes a four-speed Pontiac Judge stand apart when it reaches a major January auction?

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What makes a four-speed Pontiac Judge stand apart when it reaches a major January auction? A HelloNation article explains how documentation and verification shape value, as shown in a HelloNation article.Of the six four-speeds known to exist, the last one discovered in Connecticut had something the other five did not. It carries a matching engine and matching transmission, along with two build sheets that confirm the story.Many people will argue that the other five cars, without their matching drivetrains and most without build sheets, should not show a value difference. That argument would be true if the sixth car had not been discovered with its original components and paperwork. An automatic, matching drivetrain Orbit Orange example sold for $1.1M at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023, but this is a four-speed.Ask any collector how important matching and verification are for value. Add national show winning gold certification, two build sheets, and most of the sheet metal intact. This car was ready for a comprehensive concours restoration, with over $200K in receipts.The result is a complete masterpiece. It stands tall knowing that of all the four-speeds, it is the only one known to exist with its original engine and transmission. This car should be considered the most valuable of all, based on comparables to other collector muscle cars.For example, a green Hemi Daytona, similar in color to this car, sold for $3.3M. Its most valuable feature was its four-speed matching drivetrain. Other non-number examples in more attractive colors have not reached close to $3M.This will be a very interesting result. The only known matching drivetrain Ram IV Judge Convertible 4-speed brings rarity, verification, and restoration quality together in one file. Collectors who follow this segment understand how those factors move a result.The case for this example is simple to read. The only known matching drivetrain Ram IV Judge Convertible 4-speed combines original powertrain continuity with documented provenance. Those pieces reduce risk for bidders who want facts they can verify in minutes.Presentation will reflect that clarity. The car’s paperwork will be available for review, and the components that matter most will be easy to confirm. The aim is a clean comparison with known four-speed cars that lack the same level of continuity.Enthusiasts who track outcomes will watch how the market responds. Matching engine and transmission, paired with two build sheets and national show recognition, set a high standard for this category. The four-speed specification underscores why the comparison to other top-tier results is reasonable.In this context, even strong automatic sales serve as a reference point rather than a ceiling. A verified four-speed with original drivetrain has its own lane. That lane rewards correctness, completeness, and careful restoration.Buyers value confidence when the stakes are high. The documentation, the restoration file, and the inspection history give that confidence room to grow. With those elements in place, the car’s position among the six four-speeds becomes clear. “Mr. Muscle Car” Engels Gualdani on Classic Car Inspection, Documentation, and Storage features insights from Engels Gualdani, Muscle Car Expert of Hilton, New York, in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Ram IV Judge Convertible 4-speed

