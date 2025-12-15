McGee Automotive Family Announces Grand Opening of Three New Lenox Locations

The Grand Opening of Audi Lenox, BMW of Lenox and VW Lenox

BMW of Lenox, Volkswagen Lenox and Audi Lenox Relocate to State-of-the-Art Facilities in the Heart of the Berkshires

LENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McGee Automotive Family announces the grand opening of the Audi Lenox, BMW of Lenox and Volkswagen Lenox at their new home on Pittsfield Road in Lenox, MA. This relocation from Pittsfield marks a significant investment in the community and reflects McGee's continued commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.The new facilities will continue serving customers throughout the Berkshires and surrounding communities with a large inventory of new and pre-owned BMW, Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, alongside upgraded service centers staffed by master certified factory-trained technicians."Moving to Lenox allows us to better serve our customers with modern facilities that match the brands we represent," said Rob McGee, Dealer Principal. "Our customers can expect the same commitment to transparency, integrity and going the extra mile that has defined McGee for over 50 years, now in an environment designed with the best customer experience in mind."Rob McGee added, "We are deeply invested in the community. As a family-run dealership group, we build lasting relationships with our customers and neighbors. This move represents our dedication to being here for years to come."These locations mark a new chapter for McGee Automotive Family, bringing over 50 years of trusted, customer-focused service to a community they are proud to call home.Visit the New Locations:BMW of Lenox374 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01239(413) 443-4702 | BMWLenox.comVolkswagen Lenox384 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01240(413) 443-4702 | VWLenox.comAudi Lenox384 Pittsfield Rd, Lenox, MA 01240(413) 443-4702 | AudiLenox.comAbout McGee Automotive FamilyFor over 50 years, the McGee Automotive Family has been a trusted regional leader. With a dedication to community-focused values, top-performing facilities and a commitment to excellence, McGee continues to reshape the car-buying and ownership experience.

