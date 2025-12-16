Business Insider Rates O’Connell Group as Five Star Recruiting Firm in America’s Top Recruiting Firms for 2026

Business Insider Rates O’Connell Group as Five Star Recruiting Firm

Recognized as a five-star leader, O'Connell Group ranks in top 100 of Business Insider's executive hiring category

This recognition is a testament to the trust our team earns and the results we deliver. We're the connected partner and vital bridge between exceptional employers and skilled professionals.” — Dixon Smith, Managing Principal of O’Connell Group

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Connell Group is proud to announce being recognized as a five-star leader in Business Insider’s America’s Top Recruiting Firms for 2026, ranking as a five-star firm among just 97 firms in the executive hiring category.Through a rigorous selection process, Business Insider and market research firm Plant-A Insights Group have identified the nation’s most effective executive recruiting firms who deliver efficiency, transparency, and a high-quality candidate experience. For hiring managers, this award signals our commitment to delivering top-tier talent cost-effectively. For managers and for job seekers, it validates our dedication to a well-managed process that respects their time and provides clear, consistent communication.This recognition was not easily won. To compile the America’s Top Recruiting Firms 2026 list, Plant-A Insights Group conducted a comprehensive study combining:- Large-scale national surveys of thousands of hiring managers and candidates.- Extensive desk research and third-party validation.- Performance scoring that narrowed the field to the top 750 firms nationwide, with just 255 receiving the highest rating of five stars across all categories.For over 32 years, O’Connell Group has combined smart technology with an unwavering focus on human relationships—because mutual success is built on genuine connections.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our recruiters and the trust our clients place in us,” said Dixon Smith, managing principal of O’Connell Group. “Clients and candidates view O’Connell Group as their connected partner and vital bridge between exceptional employers and skilled professionals.O’Connell Group has also been recognized as a Forbes Top Executive Search Firm for five consecutive years, from 2021 through 2025.To learn more about our award-winning services, please contact us or visit www.oconnellgroup.com

