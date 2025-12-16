Los Angeles’ First Known ICF Home Built to Type I–Level Fire Resistance Rises in High-Risk Wildfire Zone

Stacking ICF blocks

The project draws an unexpected crowd of inspectors and signals a new path for safer homebuilding in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the hills of Eagle Rock, Builtech Construction is constructing Los Angeles’ first known ICF (Insulated Concrete Form)–based ADU built to be Type 1 , the highest fire-resistance classification under the International Building Code (IBC) and California Building Code (CBC). Situated in a Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) zone, the 1,150-square-foot home’s structure frame is being built to withstand up to 3 hours of direct fire exposure.During a recent inspection, what should have been a routine check quickly turned into an impromptu educational session, as three additional city personnel joined the designated inspector to observe the construction method firsthand. Their interest underscored how unfamiliar and promising ICF technology remains within Los Angeles’s residential landscape.Homeowners' DecisionThe same unfamiliarity didn’t deter the homeowner, Karl and his wife. Living two blocks away from the evacuation zone during the Eaton fire, they watched flames approach frighteningly close earlier this year. Although their home was ultimately spared, the experience left a lasting impact. They decided to add an ADU in the backyard using the strongest system available, knowing the next wildfire is not a matter of if, but when.“The dread of feeling unprepared in that moment made our decision clear,” Karl said. “ICF gave us peace of mind; it feels secure knowing the whole family has a resilient, permanent home that can withstand fire and whatever else comes our way.”Benefits of ICF ConstructionICF construction uses lightweight, hollow foam blocks that stack together like oversized Legos to form the exterior walls. After the rebar is placed inside the blocks, concrete is poured into the forms to create a solid, non-combustible core. Because the structure consists only of rebar, concrete, and foam, ICF walls are naturally fire-resistant, pest-proof, soundproof, seismic-resistant, and extremely energy-efficient, delivering up to 58% higher effective R-values than traditional wood framing.ICF technology was also chosen for its versatility on terrain. The building lot is small and sits on a slope, conditions that might challenge traditional construction pose little issue for ICF. Its lightweight, easily handled modules make it well-suited for sites where space or access is limited.“This home shows a path for how Californians can build, and rebuild, safer and stronger homes,” says Aaron Liu, a Certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist (CWMS) and founder of Builtech. “We hope this project sparks a broader conversation about fire-resistant homes and helps more people realize that these options are not only accessible, but economical as well.”According to Karl, the cost of building with ICF is comparable, if not lower, than several wood-frame quotes he received from other builders.Since breaking ground in November, the project has moved quickly: after a three-week foundation pour, the first half of the ICF walls went up in just three days. With the ICF technology, the total build timeline is expected to be 4–5 months, compared to 5-6 months of traditional wood-framed builds.Holistic Non-Combustible DesignAs the exterior walls soon to be completed, the build will move to the installation of roof, electrical, plumbing, and interior finishes. Guided by Aaron’s wildfire mitigation expertise, the home will also integrate a non-combustible roof, fire-rated windows with triple glass, and a defensible-space landscape design. These measures work together with ICF technology to eliminate weak points and deliver the Type 1 fire-resistance.###About BuiltechBuiltech Construction is a California-based construction firm specializing in resilient, non-combustible building solutions for residential and commercial projects. Led by licensed contractor and Certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Aaron Liu, the company provides full-service design, engineering, permitting, and construction across the Bay Area and Los Angeles. With expertise spanning ICF (Insulated Concrete Form), 3D concrete construction, cold-formed steel, and hardened traditional builds, Builtech aims to lead California’s transition toward safer, more sustainable homes and buildings.

