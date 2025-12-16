Local Marketing Agency and Anonymous Donor Power a Major Step Forward for Harford County’s Next Arts Landmark

Building momentum for a regional arts landmark through strategic collaboration

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful collaboration between a local business and an anonymous supporter is accelerating the vision for Harmer's Town Art Center (HTAC) , an emerging regional arts landmark located in Harford County.This partnership has resulted in an overhaul of the nonprofit's website design and user experience and marks the first major digital initiative of the organization, significantly enhancing its online presence and building momentum for its future.The project was made possible by a local donor who, wishing to remain anonymous, connected with local marketing agency , Harford Digital, to discuss the organization’s marketing goals and website needs.“The launch of our new website is an important step in advancing Harmer’s Town Art Center’s mission and long-term vision.” Says Harmer’s Town Executive Director, Nikki Snyder."We are incredibly thankful for the donor who recognized this need and for Harford Digital’s exceptional work. This collaboration moves us forward in a meaningful way as we work to establish a regional arts center that inspires, educates and connects our community."The revamped website features a modernized aesthetic and a streamlined user experience that more clearly communicates where the organization stands today and the bold vision guiding the future of Harmer’s Town Art Center.In a further act of community investment, the agency contributed additional website design services on a pro-bono basis. This unique combination of funded and donated work underscores a shared commitment to fostering a vibrant arts scene in Havre de Grace.“We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to support the arts in our community.” Harford Digital owner, Lee Schafer stated.“We have been fortunate in recent years to contribute our marketing services to many initiatives that support the arts, tourism and local non-profits, so this project is a natural fit for both our passion and expertise.”This digital milestone follows Harmer’s Town Art Center’s successful launch of Graw Alley Artist Park in October 2023, which marked the completion of the first physical phase of HTAC's long-term plan. The new website provides a critical platform to share the organization's progress and engage with a wider audience as it moves forward with its ambitious goals.Harmer's Town Art Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, aims to become an incubation space for artists and a cultural hub for the community. The long-term vision for its Havre de Grace facility includes studio spaces, an art gallery, and workshop areas. The center also plans to preserve the history of the area, which was originally known as "Harmer's Town" in the 17th century, integrating local heritage into its mission. The collaboration serves as a model for how community partnership can drive arts revitalization.About Harford Digital Marketing Solutions:Harford Digital is a Maryland Digital Marketing Agency located in Havre de Grace offering website design, SEO services and full-service marketing support for businesses and non-profits.

