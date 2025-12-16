New Memoir ‘Catch Flights Not Feelings’ by Jeff Wulkan Inspires Living Without Limits

NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Wulkan, a former airline captain, serial entrepreneur, and reality TV personality, has landed a literary triumph with his debut memoir “Catch Flights Not Feelings.” The highly entertaining and brutally honest book, now an Amazon bestseller, takes readers on a thrilling ride through Wulkan’s extraordinary life, filled with outrageous adventures, audacious business ventures, and the unpredictable highs and lows of modern dating.Spanning 117 pages of laugh-out-loud anecdotes and hard-earned lessons, “Catch Flights Not Feelings” is both a memoir and a guide for anyone chasing ambition and adventure. Wulkan dives headfirst into raw, personal stories from his highs as a commercial airline captain and his entrepreneurial wins, including founding Mile High Wines and creating a game-changing social networking app, to his messy, tumultuous romances in vibrant cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.“I’ve never lived an ordinary life,” says Wulkan. “This book captures everything - the glamorous and the gritty, the successes and the failures. It’s a call to live life unapologetically, to take risks and laugh at the outrageous messes that come with it.”Key highlights from “Catch Flights Not Feelings” include behind-the-scenes tales from two decades in the airline cockpit, the untold story behind Wulkan’s barbershop venture that landed him on Mark Cuban’s radar, and tales of serial dating that are as shocking as they are surprisingly relatable.The book’s genius lies in its accessibility. While Wulkan’s story may seem larger than life, the lessons of resilience, humor, and fearlessness are universal.Praised for its edgy and unfiltered tone, “Catch Flights Not Feelings” stands out in the memoir genre with its mix of humor, inspiration, and audacity. Readers can expect to be transported to private jets, bustling boardrooms, and flashy nightclubs, all while navigating the universal themes of growth, love, risk-taking, and reinvention.Jeff Wulkan’s unique perspective, informed by his stints as a viral entrepreneur and globe-trotting pilot, ensures every page pulses with excitement. It’s a perfect read for adventurers, dreamers, and anyone craving a behind-the-scenes peek at an untamed life.“Catch Flights Not Feelings” (ISBN: 9781967458493 / 9781967458486) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $26.50, the paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at CatchFlightsNotFeelingsBook.com From the Back Cover:Catch Flights Not Feelings is part unapologetic memoir, part lifestyle manifesto-a jet-fueled journey through the highs, lows, and hangovers of Jeff Wulkan's adventurous life. Airline captain, serial entrepreneur, and former womanizer, Jeff pulls no punches as he shares jaw-dropping stories from 30,000 feet and the streets of over 80 countries. With raw humor and brutal honesty, he takes readers through exotic escapades, near-death experiences, business wins (and losses), and a rotating cast of unforgettable women. Alongside wild stories, Jeff offers hard-earned insights on love, identity, ego, and entrepreneurship. From launching Bikini Barbers - a scandalous business that turned into a TV show-to building Mile High Wines and the Plus 1 app, Jeff's life reads like The Game collided with The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck*-only with more turbulence, tequila, and Tinder swipes. This is a book for anyone who's chased adrenaline, craved freedom, or walked away from convention with a smirk. Buckle up-this ride gets bumpy.About the Author:Jeff Wulkan is a former airline captain, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality turned author. He’s the founder of Mile High Wines, a brand with major distribution across the Northeast, and the creator of a groundbreaking application changing the way people meet for friendship, networking, and dating. Best known for launching a beach-themed barbershop that landed him on Mark Cuban’s network and later appearing on HBO, Jeff has lived a life full of outrageous adventures in flying, business, and dating. His debut memoir, Catch Flights Not Feelings, delivers unfiltered stories of travel, relationships, and entrepreneurship with humor and honesty.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

