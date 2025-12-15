Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante Premieres on Relay Streaming Platform
A Gritty Action Thriller Showcasing Detroit’s Streets Now Available to Stream Worldwide
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante, a gripping new action drama rooted in the heart of Detroit, has officially premiered and is now streaming on the Relay platform. The film is available to audiences worldwide at:
https://pickrelay.com/t/qxy6-yak7/yuki-johnson-detroits-vigilante
Set against the raw and resilient streets of Detroit, Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante tells the story of a determined anti-hero who rises from the city’s struggles to deliver justice where the system has failed. The film draws inspiration from Detroit’s real-world challenges and triumphs, portraying the city not just as a backdrop, but as a powerful character in its own right.
“Detroit has always been a city of fighters,” said Roland Bryant, Jr., director of the film. “This story reflects the strength, grit, and determination of its people. Yuki Johnson represents the voice of a city that refuses to be ignored.”
Cast & Crew
Yuki Johnson (20) — Logan Levi
Yuki Johnson (15) — Daniel Smith
Wain Jenkins — Pharrell Johnson
Izumi Okubo — Akari Tanaka Johnson
Mike Porter — Tank
Writer, Director & Producer — Roland Bryant, Jr.
Produced by Bryant Media Entertainment, the film showcases a commitment to authentic storytelling and independent filmmaking with a strong Detroit identity.
“This project was about more than action,” added Roland Bryant, Jr., producer of the film. “It’s about accountability, community, and the idea that even in the darkest moments, hope can rise from the streets.”
Film Details
Runtime: 111 min
Genre: Animation / Action / Crime / Drama
Rating: US-TV:TV-14
Language: English
The premiere of Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante marks a major achievement for Bryant Media Entertainment, expanding its presence on the global streaming stage through Relay.
Now Streaming on Relay
Watch Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante exclusively on the Relay streaming platform:
https://pickrelay.com/t/qxy6-yak7/yuki-johnson-detroits-vigilante
Learn more about Relay at:
https://pickrelay.com
About Bryant Media Entertainment
Bryant Media Entertainment is an independent film production company dedicated to bold storytelling and authentic narratives that spotlight underrepresented voices and real-world experiences. The company continues to develop and produce original content across film and digital platforms.
For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional materials, please contact:
Bryant Media Entertainment
https://www.BME.studio
Email: info@BME.studio
Phone: (313) 355-6941
Roland Bryant, Jr
Bryant Media Entertainment, LLC.
+1 313-355-6941
email us here
Yuki Johnson: Detroit's Vigilante Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.