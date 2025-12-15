Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante Premieres on Relay Streaming Platform

Yuki Johnson Detroit's Vigilante Poster Art

A Gritty Action Thriller Showcasing Detroit’s Streets Now Available to Stream Worldwide

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante, a gripping new action drama rooted in the heart of Detroit, has officially premiered and is now streaming on the Relay platform. The film is available to audiences worldwide at:

https://pickrelay.com/t/qxy6-yak7/yuki-johnson-detroits-vigilante

Set against the raw and resilient streets of Detroit, Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante tells the story of a determined anti-hero who rises from the city’s struggles to deliver justice where the system has failed. The film draws inspiration from Detroit’s real-world challenges and triumphs, portraying the city not just as a backdrop, but as a powerful character in its own right.

“Detroit has always been a city of fighters,” said Roland Bryant, Jr., director of the film. “This story reflects the strength, grit, and determination of its people. Yuki Johnson represents the voice of a city that refuses to be ignored.”

Cast & Crew

Yuki Johnson (20) — Logan Levi

Yuki Johnson (15) — Daniel Smith

Wain Jenkins — Pharrell Johnson

Izumi Okubo — Akari Tanaka Johnson

Mike Porter — Tank

Writer, Director & Producer — Roland Bryant, Jr.

Produced by Bryant Media Entertainment, the film showcases a commitment to authentic storytelling and independent filmmaking with a strong Detroit identity.

“This project was about more than action,” added Roland Bryant, Jr., producer of the film. “It’s about accountability, community, and the idea that even in the darkest moments, hope can rise from the streets.”

Film Details

Runtime: 111 min

Genre: Animation / Action / Crime / Drama

Rating: US-TV:TV-14

Language: English

The premiere of Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante marks a major achievement for Bryant Media Entertainment, expanding its presence on the global streaming stage through Relay.

Now Streaming on Relay

Watch Yuki Johnson: Detroit’s Vigilante exclusively on the Relay streaming platform:

https://pickrelay.com/t/qxy6-yak7/yuki-johnson-detroits-vigilante

Learn more about Relay at:

https://pickrelay.com

About Bryant Media Entertainment

Bryant Media Entertainment is an independent film production company dedicated to bold storytelling and authentic narratives that spotlight underrepresented voices and real-world experiences. The company continues to develop and produce original content across film and digital platforms.

Yuki Johnson: Detroit's Vigilante Trailer

