American Receivable Wraps Up a Strong Year by Thanking Clients Looks Ahead to a Prosperous 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year comes to a close, American Receivable is proud to reflect on another successful year of partnership, growth, and service to businesses nationwide. Since its founding in 1979, American Receivable has remained committed to providing dependable working capital solutions, and this year was no exception.

American Receivable extends its sincere gratitude to its clients, banking partners, and broker partners for their continued trust and collaboration. Each relationship plays a vital role in the company’s ability to support small and mid-sized businesses with flexible, reliable invoice factoring solutions that help maintain cash flow and fuel growth.

“Our success is directly tied to the strength of our relationships,” said Jack Stieber, President. “We are thankful for the business owners who rely on us, the bankers who see us as a trusted partner, and the brokers who continue to connect us with companies in need of working capital. Together, we make a meaningful impact.”

Throughout the year, American Receivable worked closely with businesses across a wide range of industries, including staffing, construction, manufacturing, and professional services. By providing fast funding, personalized service, and transparent programs, the company helped clients navigate cash flow challenges, meet payroll, and confidently pursue new opportunities.

The company also recognizes the importance of its referral partners. Bankers and brokers remain a key part of the factoring ecosystem, offering businesses alternative solutions when traditional financing is not the right fit. American Receivable values these partnerships and remains dedicated to delivering responsive communication, integrity, and long-term collaboration.

As American Receivable looks ahead, optimism remains strong. “We are excited about what lies ahead and look forward to a prosperous 2026,” said Brad Gurney, Senior Vice-President. “We will continue to build on our legacy of service, adapt to the evolving needs of our clients, and strengthen the partnerships that allow us to do what we do best—help businesses succeed.”

With more than four decades of experience and a continued focus on relationship-driven financing, American Receivable enters the new year with confidence, gratitude, and a renewed commitment to supporting the businesses that drive the economy forward.

About American Receivable

Founded in 1979, American Receivable is one of the longest-operating, owner-managed invoice factoring companies in the United States. The company provides customized accounts receivable financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the country, helping clients improve cash flow and support sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.americanreceivable.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.