Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns to Vinoy Park with Lucha Libre, Live Music, and People's Choice Taco Competition

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival returns to Vinoy Park on Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, 2026, bringing two days of high-energy, flavor-filled celebration to St. Petersburg’s scenic waterfront. This year’s festival will feature 25+ taco vendors, live entertainment, lucha libre wrestling, an all-new People’s Choice Taco Competition, and a special performance by platinum-selling singer-songwriter and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. Additional bands and guest musicians will be announced in the coming weeks.“The St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival has grown into one of the region's most beloved culinary celebrations, and this year we're taking it to the next level,” said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals. “With an incredible lineup of entertainment from lucha libre wrestling and live mariachi to Phillip Phillips on the main stage and our new People’s Choice Taco Competition we’ve created an experience that captures the vibrant energy and flavor of St. Pete. For those looking for an elevated experience, our El Jefe VIP area offers an unforgettable way to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.”Set along the downtown waterfront at Vinoy Park (701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701), the festival runs Saturday and Sunday, January 17–18, 2026, from 12 PM to 8 PM each day. General admission is free, with El Jefe VIP tickets available for $39 presale / $45 day-of. The event is also dog-friendly (leashed pets welcome).Festivalgoers can enjoy:- Taco Eating Contest – Competitors face off for cash prizes and bragging rights- People’s Choice Taco Competition (NEW) – Guests vote for their favorite taco creation- 100+ Taco Options from 25+ vendors offering diverse flavors and styles- Craft Margaritas & Palomas across the festival- Lucha Libre Wrestling with action-packed matches throughout the weekend- Live Mariachi Band and additional musical performances- Live Performance by Phillip Phillips, with more entertainment announcements coming soon- Live Mural Artists creating large-scale art onsite- 40+ Arts & Crafts Vendors showcasing handmade and local goods- Dog-friendly atmosphere welcoming leashed pets throughout the parkThis year’s festival is more accessible than ever with free general admission, making it easy for families to enjoy the daytime festivities together. As the sun sets, the festival transforms into a high-energy nighttime celebration, featuring amplified live music, elevated food and drink experiences, and an unforgettable party vibe along the waterfront.For guests ages 21+ seeking an upgraded experience, the El Jefe VIP Area includes cocktail, spirit, and beer samples from 12+ distilleries and breweries, a double-decker cocktail bar, air-conditioned executive bathroom trailer, VIP cigar lounge, dining tents with comfortable lounge seating, a front-row area with high-top tables, a small-batch tequila and bourbon bar, frozen cocktail bar, the Margarita Battle Cocktail Competition, extra food vendors, and more.About the St. Pete Tacos & Tequila FestivalThe St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival is an annual waterfront celebration showcasing the region’s best taco vendors, craft margaritas, tequila tastings, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Now in its fifth year, the festival brings together thousands of locals and visitors for a vibrant weekend of food, culture, and high-energy experiences including live music, lucha libre wrestling, artisan vendors, and interactive competitions. For more details, to purchase VIP tickets, or to sign up for the Taco Eating Contest, visit www.StPeteTacos.com and follow @BrewedLife on social media for updates, vendor previews, and entertainment announcements.Press, food bloggers, and social media influencers are invited to cover the St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival with exclusive access to vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes photo and video opportunities, and VIP content experiences. To request press credentials, please contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com.

