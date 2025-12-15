Floridata Shopper Marketing Agency Selected to Lead Riteway Sales & Marketing’s Shopper Marketing Division

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floridata Shopper Marketing Agency (FSMA), a division of Floridata Capital Assets Group, Inc., and an established leader in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) marketing, has entered into a strategic partnership with Riteway Sales & Marketing to lead their dedicated Shopper Marketing division. The division will formally begin operation in January 2026, combining FSM Agency’s 30+ years of CPG expertise with Riteway’s trusted brokerage network and retail influence to deliver measurable programs that move shoppers from awareness to purchase.Under this partnership, FSM Agency will lead the development of integrated shopper programs designed to influence consumer decisions across every stage of the buying journey. These initiatives will blend in-store activation, digital strategy, influencer campaigns, retail media integration, and traditional promotional tactics to convert shopper intent into sales.“For more than three decades, we have helped brands succeed at retail by thinking beyond rinse-and-repeat marketing. Today’s shoppers are influenced in-store, online, through retailer media, and by trusted voices in their communities. This partnership allows us to activate all of those touchpoints with purpose and results while keeping budget in mind” said Tammy Gail, CEO of Floridata Shopper Marketing Agency.Modern shopper marketing is no longer defined by in-store signage or isolated promotions. It is a data-driven, omnichannel discipline that integrates traditional tactics with advanced digital strategies to influence purchase decisions. Rather than leaning on recycled activations, FSM identifies new and effective points of influence online, in-store, and at retail touchpoints to create programs that move shoppers to purchase and deliver measurable outcomes.“Our retail partners expect strategies that deliver real outcomes, not templates. FSM’s approach aligns brand vision, consumer behavior, and store execution in a way that drives measurable performance at shelf. Together, we’re offering a complete solution that meets the demands of today’s retail environment.” said Chris Smith, Vice President, Riteway Sales and Marketing.Founded in 1981, Riteway has served the industry for 44 years, building its reputation on championing brands at retail and advocating for their growth long before “shopper marketing” became an industry buzzword.The firm has earned the trust of both retailers and brands by anticipating consumer trends and understanding how regional markets evolve. Their deep relationships with category buyers and store leadership have allowed them to accelerate placement for emerging brands and maintain momentum for established ones.This partnership is a natural extension of Riteway’s commitment to innovation. As the retail environment becomes increasingly omnichannel, Riteway has looked beyond traditional brokerage to align expertise, data, and market access with best-in-class programming. By pairing FSM’s shopper strategy, creative execution, and multi-format activation capabilities with Riteway’s retail intelligence and on-the-ground influence, the partnership equips brands with an end-to-end solution designed for today’s shoppers.About Florida Shopper Marketing AgencyThe Florida Shopper Marketing Agency (FSM), a division of Floridata Capital Assets Group, brings more than 30 years of Consumer Packaged Goods marketing experience and has served hundreds of brands through high-impact, measurable campaigns. The agency delivers practical and innovative solutions grounded in real consumer behavior to increase retail movement. FSM also operates alongside Floridata Capital Assets Group owned productions, including the highly successful Savor Food and Wine Festivals(™) across Florida. Learn more at https://savortheburg.com/ About Riteway Sales & MarketingRiteway Sales & Marketing is a leading food broker committed to building strong partnerships between brands, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1981, Riteway represents trusted food and beverage companies across the Southeast, delivering innovative strategies that drive growth and strengthen community connections. Dedicated to making a difference both in and out of the grocery aisle, Riteway proudly supports charitable initiatives that improve the lives of families across Florida and beyond. Learn more at https://ritewaysalesandmarketing.com/

