Colobbo Launches Australian Platform to Improve Visibility and Profitability in Field and Construction Operations

Progress Claims feature converting verified field data into commercial claims. Colobbo platform dashboard showing real-time field operations and project performance. team-managemen.png

Australian-built platform connects real-time field execution with commercial workflows to improve project control, visibility and financial outcomes

The value comes from connecting execution to commercial reality. When everyone works from one operational record, companies gain clarity and confidence across every stage of delivery.” — Vipin Gera, Co-Founder, Colobbo

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian-built platform connects real-time field execution with commercial workflows, giving companies control over project delivery and marginsColobbo, an Australian field operations platform, today announced its official launch, introducing a new approach for construction, utilities, telecommunications, and infrastructure organisations to manage complex projects with real-time visibility, consistent execution, and predictable financial outcomes.At a time when many organisations operate with fragmented systems and limited insight into on-site progress, Colobbo provides a unified operational record — enabling teams to deliver with precision and ensuring projects remain on schedule and profitable.The Industry Challenge: Visibility Gaps Undermine Project PerformanceAcross construction and field services, work orders, inspections, defects, quality checks, and commercial data often sit in separate tools. This fragmentation results in uncertainty for leaders who must make decisions without a clear view of progress, costs, or risks."When organisations can’t see what’s happening on site, they lose the ability to control outcomes. Lack of real-time visibility is one of the biggest drivers of delays, rework, and margin loss," said Rajeev Biswas, Co-Founder of Colobbo.A Single Operational Record for Precision and ControlColobbo unifies project delivery: from work orders to QA, defect management, and maintenance. Every stage of construction can be managed with precision, visibility, and control. Field teams capture work using structured mobile workflows, while project leaders and finance teams receive real-time updates on progress and performance.Its companion product, Progress Claims, converts verified field data into structured commercial claims and financial records, creating alignment between site execution and commercial outcomes.Early adopters report improvements in forecasting accuracy, reduced rework, and significantly faster approval cycles. One organisation recovered more than AUD 2 million after aligning its operational and commercial workflows through Colobbo."The value comes from connecting execution to commercial reality. When everyone works from one operational record, companies gain clarity and confidence across every stage of delivery," said Vipin Gera, Co-Founder of Colobbo.Designed for Industries Where Precision MattersWhile construction is a natural focus, Colobbo is now being adopted by utilities, telecommunications providers, councils, and energy organisations — sectors that depend on large distributed teams and strict compliance requirements.By integrating field execution, quality control, scheduling, and claims, these organisations gain the ability to manage field operations consistently, maintain audit-ready records, and protect margins in an increasingly competitive environment.A Market Ready for Connected OperationsThe field service software market is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2030, fuelled by the need for operational accountability and real-time decision-making. Colobbo’s Australian roots and deep domain expertise provide a local advantage in addressing the complexities of regional regulatory frameworks, field conditions, and commercial models.About ColobboColobbo is an Australian-built field operations platform that enables organisations to deliver with visibility, precision, and profitability. Integrated with Progress Claims for commercial and claims workflows, Colobbo serves construction, utilities, telecommunications, councils, and asset-intensive organisations across Australia.Colobbo was co-founded by Vipin Gera and Rajeev Biswas — leaders with extensive expertise in infrastructure delivery, field operations, and enterprise workflow systems. Their combined vision is to give organizations real-time control over field execution and align operational reality with commercial outcomes, ensuring consistent delivery and healthier project margins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.