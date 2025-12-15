Whisper Security Reveals 95.3% of Global Internet Vulnerable to DNS Hijacking

2025 State of DNSSEC Report, analyzing 209 million domains, reveals that 95.3% of the internet remains vulnerable to spoofing and redirection attacks.

The 100% adoption rates in finance demonstrate that when security is treated as a mandate, the industry rises to the occasion. For policymakers, the message is clear: we must do better than 4.7%.” — Maarten Botterman, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Whisper Security

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whisper Security Reveals 95% of Global Internet Vulnerable to DNS Hijacking; Calls End to "Voluntary Security" EraNew "God Mode" intelligence report confirms regulated sectors hit 100% DNSSEC adoption while major corporate brands sit at 0%—leaving users exposed to attacks like the recent Aerodrome Finance hijack.Whisper Security, the pioneer in internet infrastructure intelligence, today released the 2025 State of DNSSEC Report, a comprehensive analysis of 209 million domains. The report reveals a digital ecosystem moving at two dangerously different speeds: while regulated industries have achieved 100% cryptographic protection, a staggering 95.3% of the global internet remains vulnerable to spoofing and redirection attacks.This lack of adoption is not theoretical; it is the root cause of recent high-profile breaches, including the Aerodrome Finance DeFi hijacking in November 2025 and the Hazy Hawk campaign targeting CDC subdomains. In both instances, attackers manipulated unprotected DNS records to redirect users and distribute malware—attacks that DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) is specifically designed to prevent.The "Ground Truth" of the InternetLeveraging its proprietary "God Mode" intelligence engine, Whisper Security analyzed the cryptographic health of the commercial internet. The findings expose a troubling complacency among the world's largest corporate asset holders."At Whisper, we do not guess. We measure," said Kaveh Ranjbar, CEO of Whisper Security. "When you view the internet in God Mode, the truth becomes unflinchingly clear: relying on voluntary adoption for critical security standards has failed. We see top-tier banks locking their digital doors with military-grade encryption, while massive global conglomerates leave their proprietary Top-Level Domains completely unsigned. In 2025, the integrity of the DNS is no longer an IT issue—it is a matter of digital sovereignty."Key Findings from the 2025 Report:- The Governance Gap: The .bank and .insurance Top-Level Domains (TLDs) boast 100% DNSSEC adoption, proving that industry mandates work. Conversely, major brand TLDs, including .toyota, .canon, and .kred, have zero (0%) adoption, leaving their brand infrastructure exposed.- Global Vulnerability: Only 4.7% of the 209 million domains analyzed are secured with DNSSEC.- The "Top Tier" Safety Net: The Top 1 Million websites are 2.7x more likely to use DNSSEC than the general web, indicating that security is currently a luxury of the successful rather than a standard for all.- Modernization Shift: While adoption is low, the technology is evolving. Use of Ed25519, a modern, high-performance cryptographic algorithm, exploded by 271% year-over-year, signaling a shift toward next-generation encryption among security-conscious operators.The Cost of ComplacencyThe report highlights that the gap between critical infrastructure and global trust is widening. As attackers increasingly target the "phonebook of the internet" to bypass traditional firewalls and endpoint security, the data suggests that board-level negligence regarding digital asset protection is becoming a systemic risk."This report maps the maturity of our digital ecosystem," said Maarten Botterman, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Whisper Security. "The 100% adoption rates in the bank and insurance sectors demonstrate that when security is treated as a mandate, the industry rises to the occasion. For policymakers, the message is clear: we must do better than 4.7%."The full 2025 State of DNSSEC Report, including detailed breakdowns by country, TLD, and industry, is available for download today.About Whisper SecurityWhisper Security exists to eliminate the "fog of war" regarding internet infrastructure. By connecting routing, registration, and cryptographic data in real-time, Whisper builds a living knowledge graph of the internet—providing the ground truth organizations need to move from reactive defense to predictive resilience.

