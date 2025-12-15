Submit Release
Retired County Court Judge Edward Steenburg Passes Away December 7, 2025

Edward D. Steenburg, former judge of the 11th Judicial District County Court in Nebraska, died December 7, 2025. He took the bench in 2004 and retired in February 2025.

During his time on the bench, Judge Steenburg served as President of the Nebraska County Judges Association, volunteered with high school mock trial, and was a lead judge in the Keith County “Through the Eyes of the Child” Initiative, in addition to many other acts of service to the legal community and Nebraska as a whole. More details are available in his online obituary.

