USA Vein Clinics Celebrates 20 Years as a Leader in Minimally Invasive Care

USA Vein Clinics celebrates 20 years as part of a network of comprehensive care.

National Network Offers Comprehensive Care for Knee Arthritis, Uterine Fibroids, Hemorrhoids, Prostate, and Vascular Conditions

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vein Clinics, the nation’s leading provider of outpatient, non-surgical vascular care, today announced the celebration of its 20th Anniversary (2005–2025).

Marking two decades of commitment to patient-centered, minimally invasive treatment, the organization is commemorating its evolution into a multi-specialty healthcare network. This strategic growth has led to an expansion of other services available across the broader USA Clinics Group network. In addition to venous care provided by USA Vein Clinics, the network offers comprehensive outpatient treatment for uterine fibroids, peripheral artery disease (PAD), hemorrhoids, prostate, and knee osteoarthritis. The network also provides advanced diagnostic services, including total body CT scans for early detection of heart disease and cancer.

"For our patients, what can be better than minimal risk and great outcome?" said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO. "Our commitment to minimally invasive, high-quality care remains the cornerstone of everything we do. Reaching our 20th anniversary, maintaining national accreditations, and surpassing 168 clinics is a testament to the trust our patients place in us."

Two decades ago, the organization made a decisive choice: to build a solution that brought the most advanced, minimally invasive care directly into the community. This commitment to excellence was built on a foundation of clinical excellence driven by its visionary co-founder, the late Dr. Flora Katsnelson. Renowned for her commitment to patient care, Dr. Katsnelson’s expertise, spanning primary care and cardiovascular research, established the multi-specialty, patient-first model that defines USA Vein Clinics today and enabled the organization to achieve Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) accreditation for Vascular Testing in 2012.

As USA Vein Clinics enters its third decade, it is further aligning with its parent organization, USA Clinics Group, to address the need to offer minimally invasive services that provide life-changing solutions. USA Clinics Group bridges critical healthcare gaps, often in underserved communities. Using its flexible outpatient model offering quick online scheduling and rapid care by highly experienced specialists, the Group is expanding access to care and delivering comprehensive, non-surgical treatment options. Expanded services now offered across the USA Clinics Group Network include:

• Treatment for varicose and spider veins

• Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)

• Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and vascular health

• Hemorrhoid treatment

• Knee arthritis care

• Prostate health treatments

• Total body CT and screening services for heart, lung disease and cancers

The integration of these services strengthens the organization’s role as a comprehensive resource for patients seeking convenient, accessible, non-surgical care that minimizes recovery time.

“By expanding our services, we’re not only growing; we’re closing critical access gaps and improving the quality of life for the communities we serve,” Dr. Katsnelson said. “Integrating treatments for conditions often treated with major surgery like hemorrhoids, knee arthritis, and fibroids reflects our commitment to providing superior, patient-centered medical solutions.”

This 20-year milestone is both a celebration of past achievements and a commitment to continued innovation. USA Clinics Group remains focused on integrating the latest advancements in outpatient care throughout its national network, reaffirming its dedication to delivering high-quality, specialized medical treatment and improving patient outcomes nationwide.

For more information on the full line of services, contact USA Vein Clinics at 855-714-5347 or visit usaveinclinics.com.

About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States, with more than 160 clinics nationwide. Its team of experienced vascular physicians provides a full range of minimally invasive treatments for varicose and spider veins, including Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVLT), ClariVein®, and sclerotherapy, tailored to meet individual patient needs.

About USA Clinics Group

USA Clinics Group operates more than 160 outpatient clinics nationwide and is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for excellence in same-day services. Its diagnostic imaging and intervention-based services hold accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), which recognizes organizations that meet the highest quality standards.

