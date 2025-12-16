Jamaican Dancehall Royalty Macka Diamond featured on Hot Ones Caribbean Spotlighting Hurricane Melissa Relief

Macka Diamond Host Marie Driven and Guest Macka Diamond

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamaican powerhouse recording artist and hitmaker Macka Diamond steps into the fire on the next Hot Ones Caribbean: All Ah We Edition . Known for mega hits like “Dye Dye,” “Bun Him,” “Cowfoot,” and “Hoola Hoop,” Macka consistently brings a bold energy and lyrical versatility that have defined her reign.Now the diamond of Dancehall is ready to face a whole new kind of heat as she encounters the spicy line-up which includes: Hellfire Double Doomed Rebooted, Grannie Annie’s, WIPS (West Indies Peppa Sauce), Heatwave Nordside, Mama Maisa’s Pepper Sauce, The Hot Sauce Guy (OG & Mango Mayhem), Wicked Smart, Uncle Ducky’s, House Of TEMPO (H.O.T.) Hot Sauce, and Mister TEMPO’s Hot Sauce.Bringing her signature spark to a moment rooted in unity and purpose, Macka Diamond is dedicating her episode to relief efforts after Hurricane Melissa’s devastating impact across Jamaica. She was in Jamaica when Hurricane Melissa struck, witnessing the destruction firsthand. “It was traumatizing,” she said. “But giving up is not an option. My people need support, and I’m committed to doing everything I can.”True to her word, she activated her charitable engine through the Macka Diamond Pregnant Mothers in Need Foundation, delivering essentials, emergency supplies, and emotional care to expectant mothers navigating the storm’s aftermath. Macka returns home for her annual birthday give-back in January, this year dedicated to families recovering from the disaster.That is Macka. No one can deny the special artistry of Macka’s music, full of vibe and her passion to give back is equally unparalleled. TEMPO Networks founder and CEO Frederick A. Morton, Jr. shared his sentiments, “Much respect to you Macka for the timeless music you’ve shared over the years and the work you do to uplift Jamaica – you’re a certified hot one.”The episode will spotlight collaborative regional relief efforts, with TEMPO Networks amplifying awareness and helping drive vital donations. Influential voices including Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Konshens, Barrington Irving, Ato Boldon, Briana Williams, Snoop Dogg, Tyrese, Sean Paul, Skillibeng, and Cutty Ranks have all helped keep the spotlight on recovery. Civic leaders like Consul General Oliver Mair and President Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana, along with organizations such as Golden Krust, continue to support relief operations across the Caribbean.Further details on campaign tie-ins, featured relief partners, and opportunities to contribute will be released alongside the episode.About Macka DiamondMacka Diamond is one of Jamaica’s most enduring entertainers, an award-winning dancehall artist,and philanthropist whose influence spans decades. Whether it’s through her music, literary works, or social media presence, Macka Diamond remains a vibrant force in Caribbean culture.About TEMPO NetworksFounded in 2005 by Frederick A. Morton, Jr., TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean’s premier multi-media and entertainment platform, reaching millions through cable, digital, and social media. TEMPO produces culturally rich programming that Elevates, Educates, and Inspires, including the Caribbean edition of the global hit series Hot Ones.###

