Western Thriller ‘Dark Arrows’ to get a 6-Month Exclusive Theatrical Release in 2026 from Zurty Studios

Landscape Poster for the Western Thriller "Dark Arrows"

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zurty Studios is excited to announce that "Dark Arrows”, the highly anticipated western thriller from the indie distributor, will receive an exclusive six-month theatrical wide release in 2026."A six-month theatrical window reflects our dedication and commitment to movie theaters both domestically and around the world. It is both “paramount” and “universal” for a film to have a long run at theaters for audiences to enjoy before it goes to any streaming platforms and “Dark Arrows” will have exactly that!”, adds the indie studio in a statement."Dark Arrows" marks a bold move for Zurty Studios, reinforcing the company's commitment to championing independent voices and delivering genre-defining stories to audiences both domestically and around the world with a “Big Screen First!” release model.“Dark Arrows” follows a reclusive thief and an escaped female slave in the year 1846 who join forces in an effort to survive from being hunted by their enemies across the western frontier of Alta California.The film is Written and Directed by Eric GregsonFeaturing an original score by Brook MunroeStarring: Tommy Green, Shah G Onwuka, Joel Muniz and Pokey Spears

Dark Arrows - Teaser Trailer

