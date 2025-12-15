“International Forum on Mutual Learning among Civilizations” opens tomorrow (16 December) gathering global wisdom to promote international cultural exchange

MACAU, December 15 - The “2025 International Forum on Mutual Learning among Civilizations” will be inaugurated tomorrow (16 December) in Macao. Themed “Mutual Learning among Civilizations, Inheritance and Development”, the two-day Forum (16 and 17 December) will feature over 20 thematic sessions and academic exchange sessions conducted by over 50 representatives from government departments, international organizations, top experts and scholars from nearly 10 countries worldwide.

Presented by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and supported by the Chinese Academy of History of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Forum features “keynote speeches”, two “parallel sub-forums”, and six “academic salons”. A total of six internationally renowned cultural experts, including the Member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Vice President of the Chinese Academy of History, Li Guoqiang; the Member of the Academia Europaea, Research Professor and Director of the Obama Institute at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany, Alfred Hornung; the Boya Chair Professor of the Peking University, Qian Chengdan; the Vice Chair of the CPPCC Committee on Culture, History and Learning , and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Macao Foundation, Wu Zhiliang; the Dean of School of Public Policy, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Director of the Institute for International Affairs, Qianhai, Zheng Yongnian; and the Director of the Liangzhu Museum (Liangzhu Research Institute); Professor at the School of Archaeology and Museology, Peking University, Xu Tianjin, will share their insights.

In addition, the Forum will feature two “parallel forums” and six “academic salons”, bringing together over 40 representatives from governments and international organizations across Asia, Africa, North America and Europe, as well as professors and experts from world-acclaimed universities and research institutions. Participants will engage in in-depth dialogue and exchange, sharing valuable experiences and innovative ideas focusing on the following themes: how dialogue and mutual learning among different civilizations can promote prosperity and development for humanity, and how wisdom can be drawn from history; through exploring how world heritage and cultural heritage as the vital carriers of civilization and embodiment of shared human value to achieve innovative development under conservation and transmission, thereby fostering global collaboration and progress; how the values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing reflected in the principle “One Country, Two Systems”, along with its groundbreaking innovation and success; can offer important insights for the peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation among different civilizations.

The “Historic Centre of Macao”, a World Heritage Site, serves as an important carrier of cultural exchange and mutual learning among the Chinese and Western civilizations over centuries. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” in the World Heritage List. The inaugural “International Forum on Mutual Learning among Civilizations” at this time reflects the significant support from the State to Macao, in light of the local context leveraging its integration of Chinese and Western cultures and advancing the development of its role as “One Base” and the promotion of the “Two Creations”. This Forum will help showcase Macao’s World Heritage and its enduring vitality of harmonious coexistence and mutual appreciation among human civilizations to the world; promote the success and strong vitality of the principle “One Country, Two Systems”; establish a platform for dialogue and offer valuable insights to foster understanding and respect among civilizations.