Newton, Alabama Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Montgomery, Ala. – On December 11, 2025, a federal judge sentenced 41-year-old Shawn Patrick Douglas, who was residing in Newton, Alabama at the time of his arrest, to 300 months in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material, announced Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show that Douglas was previously convicted in 2013 for possession of child sexual abuse material and received a 78-month federal prison sentence. After completing that sentence, Douglas was placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life as well as being required to register as a sex offender.

Despite those conditions, Douglas admits in his plea agreement that, in June of 2023, he engaged in an online chat requesting access to a child sexual abuse material production group. Douglas also admitted that during the online conversation, he sent a link to an account that contained an image of child sexual abuse material and that the image depicted a child under the age of 12 years.

Law enforcement quickly located Douglas after the June 2023 activity, and he was arrested. The United States Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama filed a petition to revoke his supervised release. A federal grand jury also returned an indictment charging him with distribution of child sexual abuse material. Douglas pleaded guilty to the new charge on September 3, 2025. The 25-year prison sentence includes 23 years for the new offense and an additional two years for the supervised release revocation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark, New Jersey Office investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Tara S. Ratz and J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit Justice.gov/PSC.