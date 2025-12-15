PENSACOLA MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR ARMED TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, AND HEROIN

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Jermaine Z. Lewis, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to federal prison for 10 years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “My office will continue to use the full force of the law to aggressively prosecute anyone who floods our streets with deadly drugs, as this defendant has come to find out. The Homeland Security Task Force initiative launched by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi is committed to eliminating drug trafficking operations anywhere they are found in the U.S., and the tenacious prosecutors in my office will see to it that the residents of the Northern District of Florida will have the safe, drug-free communities they deserve where they can live, work, and raise a family.”

Court documents reveal that in January and February 2025, the defendant distributed fentanyl on the streets of Pensacola. Law enforcement intercepted a mailed parcel bound for the defendant that contained approximately four pounds of fentanyl pills. With this information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s residence in March 2025. Two loaded firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized. Wire transfers receipts of money sent to Mexico were also recovered. The defendant is a previously convicted state court felon.

“This defendant wasn't just selling drugs—he was trafficking lethal fentanyl, stockpiling guns, and sending cartel money south. That ends today,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “When you threaten the safety of Florida families, DEA and our law enforcement partners will meet you at your doorstep and bring your operation to a hard stop."

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jessica S. Etherton.

This prosecution is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF comprises agents and officers from multiple agencies with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

