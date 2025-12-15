REPEAT OFFENDER SENTENCED TO SECOND STINT IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR UNLAWFULLY POSSESSING FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Luis Alberto Correa, 34, of Milton, Florida, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in federal prison after having pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and to supervised release violations. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Keeping our communities safe means keeping firearms out of the hands of violent felons, like this defendant. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our state and federal law enforcement partners, my office was able to deliver another successful prosecution of an offender who has amply demonstrated that he belongs behind bars rather than free on our streets to threaten our community.”

Court documents reflect that in 2016, the defendant was sentenced to 170 months in federal prison following convictions for drug conspiracy and causing the death of a person through use of a firearm. Following that prison sentence, and while on supervised release under the supervision of the United States Probation Office, in approximately December 2024, the defendant was caught with three firearms and matching bulk ammunition that he had illegally obtained and possessed. He admitted to law enforcement that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his prior felony conviction. The defendant was also charged with, and later admitted to, violating the terms and conditions of his federal supervised release for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as marijuana.

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the opportunity to assist in the investigation that led to the conviction and sentencing of Luis Alberto Correa as part of Operation Take Back America,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson. “This outcome reflects the strong cooperation among our local, state, and federal partners, all committed to removing felony offenders from our streets and keeping our community safe. We thank our agencies and citizens for their continued support as we work together to protect Santa Rosa County.”

Correa was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for the new possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon charge and an additional 18 months to run consecutively for the supervise release violations.

The sentence was the result of investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alicia Forbes.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.