Medical Biller Charged with Diverting Opioids and Federal Health Care Fraud

WILMINGTON, Del. – Benjamin L. Wallace, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury in Wilmington, Delaware, returned an indictment charging Ty Mauldin, 34, of South Dakota, with ordering thousands of opioid pills by stealing the identity of medical professionals with whom he worked. The grand jury also charged Mauldin with health care fraud for causing fraudulent submissions to Medicaid and a private health insurer.

According to court documents, Mauldin worked as a medical biller and credentialer, that is, he helped medical professionals and organizations contract with health insurers, including Medicaid, and helped medical providers bill those insurers for services. Through that business, Mauldin gained access to the professional licensure information for medical professionals. He used that access—and the name and licensure information of medical professionals—to order himself thousands of opioid pills through wholesale pharmaceutical suppliers and prescribe himself opioids. He did that without the approval—or the knowledge—of the medical professionals whose name and licensure information he used.

Mauldin also used his access to his own electronic medical records to falsify his own personal health records. He used those falsified health records, and additional forged medical documents, to present as a cancer patient requiring pain management services. Based on those false representations, he was treated by a pain management doctor and caused his private health insurer to pay for those services. Those services included the installation of an intrathecal pain pump and the prescription of opioids, all done based on Mauldin’s forged medical records.

Mauldin also represented himself as a certified health professional to those with whom he worked. At different times, he falsely represented himself as a licensed nurse. He also obtained a medical assistant certification by fraud. Based on those false representations, Mauldin convinced a Nurse Practitioner to allow him to perform Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy on patients. Mauldin also represented to patients that he was a nurse. Mauldin then submitted false claims to Medicaid for reimbursement for performing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy.

U.S. Attorney Wallace commented, “Ty Mauldin’s actions resulted in the illegal diversion of thousands of doses of opioid medication. And his actions falsely portraying himself as a medical professional undermine the public’s confidence in our health system. My office and our partners will continue to do everything in our power to prevent the illegal diversion of opioids and will pursue to the fullest extent of the law those who pose a public health threat to our communities.”

“Ty Mauldin is a con artist and charlatan who abused privileged information obtained through his job to fuel his drug addiction. But his crimes didn’t end there. Mauldin recklessly masqueraded as a medical professional. His schemes and lies endangered innocent patients. The FBI will rigorously investigate allegations of healthcare fraud and root out criminals seeking to take advantage of our systems and put others in harm’s way,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul.

“We cannot, must not, and will not tolerate healthcare fraud. The crimes and lies that rob the healthcare system prey on taxpayers and pick the pockets of everyone who relies on quality medical care. We will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who defraud our healthcare system. I’m grateful for our federal partners’ leadership on this indictment,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Mauldin is charged with thirteen counts of Aggravated Identity Theft, two counts of Health Care Fraud, and seven counts of obtaining drugs by fraud. If Mauldin is ultimately convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jesse S. Wenger and William E. LaRosa.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Related court documents and information can be located on the website of the District Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 25-CR-147-JLH.