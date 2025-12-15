Saint Sauveur 1972 Founder Melky Jean Recognized with City Proclamations Honoring Haitian Resilience and Diaspora Legacy

Melky Jean at the Proclamation Ceremony

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with the internationally acclaimed Art Basel season, the City of Pompano Beach and the City of North Miami Beach formally honored Saint Sauveur 1972 and its founder, Melky Jean , with official proclamations recognizing the brand’s cultural, entrepreneurial, and community impact. Under her leadership, the brand has become a symbol of how Caribbean entrepreneurs can reclaim history and build a legacy on their own terms.In 1972, the ship Saint Sauveur carried Haitian men, women, and children across open waters in search of safety, dignity, and possibility. On December 12 of that year, it reached the shores of Pompano Beach, marking a defining chapter in Haitian-American history and the beginning of countless new lives. That journey was honored in full view at The Coronation: A Royal Fashion Affair, presented by Clyde Lourdez in partnership with L’Union Suite.Fifty-three years later, the proclamations celebrate Saint Sauveur 1972 as a spirits brand born from the story of that original crossing, standing as a tribute to survival, remembrance, and progress. The moment resonated deeply within South Florida’s Caribbean communities, particularly in Pompano Beach and North Miami Beach, where Haitian and Caribbean families have long shaped the cultural and economic fabric of the cities. They arrived with history, craft, resilience, and royalty, qualities now recognized not only within the community but by the cities shaped by their heritage and presence.For Melky Jean, the honor represents more than business success. As a Haitian-American founder and CEO, Jean has positioned Saint Sauveur 1972 as a cultural vessel, and now December 12th has been officially declared Saint Sauveur 1972 Day.About Saint Sauveur 1972Saint Sauveur 1972 is a premium rum brand rooted in Haitian history and legacy, honoring the voyage of the refugees who arrived aboard the ship Saint Sauveur in 1972. Founded by Melky Jean, the brand stands at the intersection of culture, entrepreneurship, and remembrance, committed to preserving heritage while building a future grounded in pride and purpose.About Melky JeanMelky Jean is a Haitian-American entrepreneur, cultural curator, and founder of Saint Sauveur 1972. Driven by a commitment to preserving history while building generational wealth within the diaspora, Jean has transformed a pivotal moment in Haitian migration into a globally resonant brand rooted in dignity and legacy. His work bridges entrepreneurship and cultural preservation, using business as a tool to honor ancestry, empower community, and redefine how Caribbean stories are told and owned.###

